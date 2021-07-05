Southland farmer sentenced for case of animal neglect

The Invercargill District Court building where Bevan Scott Tait was sentenced on animal neglect charges on July 5, 2021.

A farmer convicted of ill-treating animals had been “crying out for help”, but it never arrived, his lawyer told a district court judge.

However, the judge said he was trying to blame others too much.

Bevan Scott Tait, a 52-year-old experienced sheep farmer, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention and 150 hours’ community work after admitting animal neglect charges, including ill-treatment of animals, failing to treat animals and failing to provide proper and sufficient care to a mob of sheep.

On Tait’s Tussock Creek farm in April 2019, Ministry for Primary Industries inspectors found at least 18 dead sheep in various stages of decomposition, some showed signs of prolonged starvation and several were flyblown, with two years growth of wool on them.

Inspectors issued notices of direction, but Tait did not comply and during two days in August 2019, 226 sheep [three quarters of his flock] were euthanised because of severe emaciation, the summary of facts says.

Tait’s lawyer, Tanya McCullum, told Judge John Brandts-Giesen that about 18 months before the issue came to a head, the Ministry of Primary Industries got in touch with Tait and sent someone from Rural Support to see him.

Rural Support could see Tait was struggling “but they didn’t actually do anything to support him,” she said.

“They could see there were problems, and they could see he was needing help, but essentially they said, do something.”

This was insufficient as he needed someone to actually assist him, given his wife was unwell, and he was struggling with his own mental health at the time, she said.

“Leading up to this there were times when he was crying out for help but unfortunately that help just wasn’t given, and the support just wasn’t there.”

Judge Brandts-Giesen, who sentenced Tait in the Invercargill District Court on Monday, said his offending was serious, particularly given he was an experienced farmer.

“Your conduct brings the whole farming industry into disrepute, a reputation that is jealously guarded and is adversely affected by the discovery of this sort of neglect.

“There are enough farmers under pressure already.”

The judge, who disqualified Tait from owning or managing farm animals for four years, said there “may be merit” in the suggestion he should have been given help.

“Even though it appeared some help was offered, not just by MPI [Ministry for Primary Industries], but by others.”

He believed Tait was trying to blame others too much.

But the judge accepted the difficulties Tait had been under and believed there was some element of depression.

“However, that is not a defence to charges such as this, but depression is an explanation that can contribute to bad farming.”

It was incumbent on such people to have alternative help available, such as mentors, the judge said.

McCullum said Tait had since taken a “very green approach” to helping himself, by doing yoga and fitness.