Pregnancy discrimination: Beautician's claim for $150,000 in emotional damages could set new record

Zelinda Doria claims she was discriminated against because she was pregnant.

The case of a beautician who claims she was discriminated against because she was pregnant could set a new record in damages for emotional harm.

It’s taken over four years for Zelinda Doria’s case to be heard before the Human Rights Review Tribunal.

Doria is claiming $150,000 for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings as well as around $31,000 in lost wages and benefits from her former employer Diamond Laser Medispa Taupō.

If the tribunal finds in her favour, and awards the figure, it would set a new precedent in its jurisdiction for emotional harm damages – however, it could also award a lower figure more in line with historical payouts.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Both Zelinda Doria and her employer acknowledged there had been a breakdown in the relationship.

READ MORE:

* Seven weeks pregnant and told to take parental leave, court hears

* Peter Cullen: Help is at hand for those discriminated against

* Peter Cullen: Colin Craig sexual harassment case highlights need for law change



The tribunal has an upper ceiling of $350,000 for such payouts.

The current highest payout was the $120,000 former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig had to pay former press secretary Rachel MacGregor, alongside nearly $9000 for lost earnings, after breaching a confidentiality deal following the very public breakdown in 2015 of their working relationship, and a sexual harassment claim settled by mediation.

Craig also had to pay MacGregor $100,000 in legal costs.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Colin Craig was ruled not to have defamed John Stringer in a widely-distributed booklet and along with his co-defendants, is now entitled to costs.

The tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear Doria’s claim was challenged three times by Diamond Laser Medispa, which argued it was a parental leave complaint rather than a human rights issue, and should be heard by the Employment Relations Authority.

However, these arguments were rejected by the tribunal, then again in review by both the High Court and Court of Appeal, opening the way for the case to be heard in Taupō from June 21-25.

On the final day of the hearing before the tribunal in Taupō, the opposing sides acknowledged there had been a breakdown in the relationship between Doria and her employer, Olivia Blakeney-Williams.

A number of facts were disputed, such as whether the communication between the parties had been sufficient, how willing Doria was to accommodate alternative work arrangements to cope with her morning sickness, the extent of these symptoms and whether they essentially disqualified her from work, and whether Doria, in being told to take early primary care leave, had been presented with no option but to resign.

Stuff Zelinda Doria is claiming $150,000 for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings as well as around $31,000 in lost wages and benefits.

In submissions on the level of damages, Michael Timmins, the director of Human Rights Proceedings, said the consequences for Doria in resigning from her position in early 2017 were “particularly sharp”.

Within two weeks in November 2016 she had gone from working and living her life as a 20-year-old, to suddenly finding out about her unplanned pregnancy, becoming sick and losing her job.

“Her whole world has been put upside down, and it’s placed her in an extremely vulnerable and stressful position, and it’s exactly what the pregnancy protections are intended to prevent.”

The stress on Doria’s relationship and having to access other forms of income, in addition to her vulnerability and exposure, ultimately led to her feeling traumatised, Timmins said.

“It is important that her right to be free from discrimination is affirmed by a significant award in this case.”

However, Giles Brant, representing Diamond Laser Medispa, said the plaintiff’s position was complex and suggested there was mitigation in a number of things that should not be revisited on his client.

JO MCKENZIE-MCLEAN/STUFF A tech entrepreneur hopes to reveal the extent of discrimination in New Zealand.

He accepted that if discrimination was found there would generally be a remedy to cover humiliation and that all three defendants – the company, employer and director – would be liable, but the figure was discretionary and needed to be in perspective.

Brant said that should result “in a low award”.

Sarah Eyre, deputy chairman of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, and panel members Leslie Ashworth and Sandra Kai-Fong, reserved their decision.