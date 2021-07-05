All-night session ended in ditch for driver high on cocktail of drugs

After an all-night session, Nityesh Carlos Thompson drove into a ditch near Tākaka.

A man with a cocktail of drugs in his system who drove his car into a ditch after an all-night session was “lucky to be standing here”, said the judge who convicted him.

Nityesh Carlos Thompson, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession and one of driving with blood containing evidence of a controlled drug, at Nelson District Court on Monday.

The court heard that just after 6am on June 8, Thompson was driving south on the Tākaka Valley Highway.

Thompson drove his car across into the oncoming lane and went off the road into a ditch. His vehicle travelled about 70 metres along the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.

Thompson was taken to hospital and a blood sample showed his blood contained the drugs methamphetamine, MDMA, THC and diazepam.

A search of Thompson’s vehicle uncovered 5.9 grams of cannabis and 0.3g of methamphetamine.

Thompson told police: “I might have fallen asleep, I have a vague recollection of something running out in front of me.”

He used cannabis for a chronic pain condition, Thompson said. He told police he did not know what the methamphetamine was.

Thompson’s lawyer, Emma Riddell, said it was a reasonably low speed crash with no other people involved.

Her client had taken only a small amount of meth, she said.

Thompson was currently using a driving service to get to his medical appointments.

“He has not driven since [the accident] as he wanted to get to the bottom of what happened,” Riddell said.

Judge Richard Russell said it was clear what had happened.

“You should not have been driving at all. It was 6.30 in the morning after an all-night session. You are pretty lucky to be standing there uninjured.

“I accept you have health issues. You need to be off the road while your issues are being addressed. You are a danger to yourself and other people on the road.”

Judge Russell convicted Thompson on his charges and disqualified him from driving for nine months. Thompson was fined $500, plus blood analysis costs of $130.