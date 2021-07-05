Volunteers search for hidden World War I memorial on Bluff Hill

Some members of a volunteer group who searched the eastern face of Bluff Hill for a missing war memorial on Saturday, from left, Mervyn Guise, Peter Robertson, Bob Bowen and Ann Robbie.

The search is on for a war memorial on Bluff Hill – possibly unseen for more than 50 years.

Eleven volunteers were involved in a search through dense bush and gorse and old trees on Saturday but after five hours it ended with no clues found.

War memorials restorer Ann Robbie, of Ryal Bush, and a New Zealand Remembrance Army co-ordinator, Peter Robertson, of Greenhills, believe they are getting close to find the missing memorial in an area known as Devil’s Pond and where an old quarry used to operate on the eastern face of Bluff Hill.

Information Robbie and Robertson had gathered from Bluff residents and various archives, confirmed Alexander McKenzie made a memorial for his sons Ian, 21, and George, 23, who died at the Battle of Somme in France in September, 1916.

It is believed the memorial was last visible in the 1960s or 1970s, Robbie said.

“We’re narrowing it down, I reckon we’re within 100 to 150 square metres of it [the memorial].”

Jamie Searle/Stuff Mervyn Guise, left, and Iain McDonald head off into the bush on Bluff Hill on Saturday in search of a memorial in memory of Ian McKenzie and his brother George who died in World War I. Guise, McDonald and other searchers did not locate the memorial.

Alexander worked at the quarry and the owners of it gave him a piece of polished granite rock, from Bluff Hill, for the memorial. The engraved inscription on the rock included the names of his sons.

A picket fence was put around the rock and a flagpole was erected.

The memorial could have been made between late 1916 and 1919, Robertson said.

It could be seen from the McKenzie’s family home in Bluff, on the corner of Liffey St and Bann St. The house is still there.

It is believed Alexander and wife Beatrice could view the memorial from their kitchen window.

“That would have been comforting for them ... looking up the hill and seeing the flagpole and memorial,” Robertson said.

Old maps and aerial photos of Bluff Hill have been used in the search. In one photo from the 1950s, it faintly showed what looked like a flagpole and picket fence in the area the searchers were close to.

Drone footage taken on Saturday would be analysed and each area searched was documented, Robbie said.

Saturday’s search was the second done by the group led by Robbie and Robertson. The first search was in May.

Robertson and Bluff residents have been scouring the hill, off and on, for 18 months in the hope of locating the memorial.

“The locals are very passionate about Bluff’s history,” he said.

“We don’t want this [memorial] lost forever.”

Robbie thought her group’s next search could be in a month.

“It’s important we find it,” she said.