Southland space programme taking off under Robin McNeill

Great South space operations general manager Robin McNeill has had a fascination with space since he was a youngster.

When Robin McNeill was about six-years-old his best mate’s father provided radio communications for an early manned space flight, and several years later, in 1969, the youngster watched the moon landing on a scratchy black and white television set.

It set the scene for a lifelong fascination in space which he has made a career of from Southland.

McNeill, who has been appointed general manager of Great South’s space operations programme, became an engineer and a telecommunications specialist, first becoming involved with satellite ground stations in 1991.

Then in 2004, he established New Zealand’s only commercial low earth orbit satellite ground station at Awarua, near Bluff.

READ MORE:

* Southland's satellite tracking system taking off

* Great South eyes northern expansion for satellite tracking business

* Low earth orbit satellite tracking antenna a New Zealand first



The satellite station has large antennas which send information to the satellites passing overhead [at between 400km and 800km high] and they also download information from the satellites.

That information passes through the Awarua station, “to the internet and onto our customers, the people who own the satellites,” he said.

McNeill said it was exciting times ahead for the programme, with Great South’s board giving his team the mandate to “really drive space”, following “benign neglect” a couple of years back.

The space programme, which has shifted to new offices in Invercargill, was increasing its antenna numbers at Awarua from 9 to 15 by the end of 2021, it was recruiting two more engineers and it planned to build another ground station in the far north.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Robin McNeill, holding a model moon, has been appointed general manager of Great South's space operations programme.

Great South chief executive Graham Budd confirmed its space programme, which also helps with University of Canterbury small rocket launches, was facing exciting times.

And he was delighted McNeill had been appointed its general manager.

“It takes vision and tenacity to see a project of this magnitude develop so far.”

McNeill said he got a buzz from supporting young people into space engineering careers.

Having had a strong interest in space and telecommunications since his early days, his own career choice had been an easy one.

“Having antennas and radios that talk to spacecraft, it’s the best of both worlds.”