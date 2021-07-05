Asian Kiwi says he was racially profiled as an 'over-fisher' during Whangamatā trip

RNZ's podcast The Detail looks at the state of New Zealand fisheries with Niwa's chief scientist for fisheries, Dr Richard O'Driscoll, and does some fact checking on the Seaspiracy claims. (First published May 2021)

A hobby fisherman of Asian descent feels like he has been racially profiled as an “over-fisher”.

Someone took photos of Kevin Huang’s car during a chartered fishing trip in Whangamatā.

The photos were then posted online and Huang, a West Auckland resident, was accused of being part of a group accused of overfishing pink maomao in Tairua.

One commenter called for those involved to have their tyres slashed, while another outlined how to wreck a car engine with sugar. Another called for Huang to be deported.

The pink maomao incident led to locals imposing a rāhui, or ritual ban, on catching the fish.

Huang, who had booked a chartered boat for a day-and-night fishing trip with friends, said he had nothing to do with the Tairua incident and had his day’s take checked by the captain for compliance with fishing regulations.

He was shocked when a friend alerted him to the posts a few days after his trip.

“I felt very depressed ... I don’t even know those people who fished in Tairua,” he said.

“Why do [the online commenters] behave this way, just because we all have yellow skin and black hair? It’s obviously racial discrimination.”

Huang said he feels threatened by the comments and feels it’s unsafe to return to fish in the Coromandel region, despite big game fishing being his passion for 15 years.

He has also changed his car's number plate and has cancelled two Whangamatā fishing trips originally planned for July and August.

Meanwhile, the captain of the boat Huang booked is equally shocked by his client’s experience.

Chris Jones, the owner of Te Ra Charters, said the racial profiling of Asians as over-fishers has recently got “out of control”.

“If you’re an Asian with a fishing rod in the Coromandel, you’re a marked man.”

He has had six Asian Kiwis cancel trips since the Tairua incident, out of fear of being targeted.

“It’s put my wife and I out of business because my clients don’t feel safe.”

The cancelled trips are worth about $10,000 worth of business, he said.

All his clients sign voluntary agreements which limits each person to 20 fish or fewer, notwithstanding other limits on species and fish sizes.

All the fish taken by Huang and his group of eight were above the size limit, and while some did reach the voluntary limit of 20, others did not, he said.

Tony Iotua-marsters made the online post based on photos provided to him by others.

He said he regrets innocent people were caught in the crossfire, but his intentions were to protect the oceans.

Police said they received reports about the post, but concluded it did not breach the Harmful Digital Communications Act or hate crime legislation.

Iotua-marsters has since edited his post to reflect that Huang's vehicle was not involved in the pink maomao incident.

Ministry for Primary Industries acting director of compliance services Melinda Sando said while the ministry welcomes reports of illegal fishing to Fisheries New Zealand, “nobody should try to take the law into their own hands”.

“In particular, confronting anyone because of their ethnicity is unacceptable and wrong,” she said.