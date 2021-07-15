Legacy of lockdown helping English learners as home tutors sought

English Language Partners Nelson teacher Nadine Connock uses one the school's new tablets during a lesson with former Myanmar refugees Say Reh, left, and Htwa Reh.

Online learning has been one of the silver linings from the Covid crisis, and English learners in Nelson and around the country are among those benefiting.

Covid lockdowns and restrictions have sparked a “revolution” in e-learning at English Language Partners (ELP), a national not-for-profit organisation that provides free language programmes to former refugees and migrants.

ELP Nelson-Marlborough manager Tony Fitzwater said the organisation had adapted to the challenges of Covid by making a wide range of online courses available during the day and night.

Classes ranged from grammar, spelling and listening to workplace preparation, a course for new mothers, understanding Kiwi slang, and a class on how to contact emergency services.

READ MORE:

* English Language Partners Aoraki manager leaving after 29 years

* Call for volunteers to help former refugees learn English in Nelson

* Insulation jobs help refugees brush up their English

* Volunteers to ease migrants' culture shock and loneliness



“Someone living up the Motueka Valley or in the Rai Valley can Zoom into a class being run out of Auckland," he said. “It's giving learners greater accessibility, greater flexibility.

“What we are finding is there is a good percentage still doing traditional face-to-face classes who are also doing online classes as a supplement to their learning.”

In Nelson, for example, since lockdown 49 per cent of learners had done a combination of face-to-face and online courses. In Marlborough that figure was 33 per cent.

Digital technology has also been boosted in ELP’s Nelson classrooms in Hardy St, with 25 new tablets for students and an upgraded wifi network. A digital literacy course is also being rolled out.

Another of English Language Partners’ services is matching volunteer home tutors with former refugees. Tutors go to learners’ homes for weekly sessions to help develop their English language skills, confidence, and communication.

Technology is also helping here, with tutors able to log into a new website to record their sessions to allow learners’ progress to be easily recorded.

The organisation is holding a training course for new tutors from August 5, and is seeking enrolments.

ELP co-ordinator Trish Standring said no experience was necessary – “just enthusiasm, interest in helping former refugees and new migrants to learn English and settle into a new environment”.

RNZ Lockdown saw young Māori students battle with unequal access to digital technology, stymying their efforts as learning went online. (First published August 2020)

The training course is run over two and a half weeks, on two evenings and Saturday mornings.

The interactive tutor course includes sessions on the refugees' backgrounds, on adults as learners, and specific language skills. Tutors have access to a library of teaching materials, and get an NZQA certificate once they have completed assessments of their learners.

For information about enrolling in the training course email trish.standring@englishlanguage.org.nz or phone 02041436958/ 03 5394848