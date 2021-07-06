Mataura residents can finally rest easy

Sort out the Dross spokesperson Laurel Turnbull, Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks, NZAS Chief Executive and General Manager Stewart Hamilton at the old Mataura paper mill

Sort out the Dross campaigner Laurel Turnbull was almost tearful as she stood in the building that was once packed with a toxic substance that threatened her home town.

“It’s been a long time coming,’’ she said.

“Now the people of Mataura can rest easy when it rains, knowing that if the paper mill gets close to flooding they’re not going to be evacuated again.’’

On Monday, Environment Minister David Parker announced the former mill at Mataura had been cleared of the ouvea premix that had been stored there for years.

Tuesday was the first time Turnbull had been able to go inside the mill to see the premix was finally all gone, and to know that seven years of campaigning to get rid of it had worked.

The battle to get the premix moved had taken a personal toll, she said.

“Every time it rained the phone would go. Every time something was happening at the mill people would ring and ask what was going on. If I knew what I knew now perhaps I wouldn’t have taken up the fight, but the council should have ordered the stuff out of there right from the word go instead of mucking around with consents and then spending years arguing over whose fault it was,’’ she said.

Mataura Community Board chairman Alan Taylor said the removal would ‘’relieve a lot of anxiety and conflict in the town.

“It’s the result everyone was looking for,’’ he said.

Ten thousand tonnes of ouvea premix, which produces ammonia gas when it gets wet, has gone to Inalco’s site at Tiwai Point.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sort out the Dross spokesperson and Mataura resident Laurel Turnbull, Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks, New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) Tiwai Point Smelter chief executive Stew Hamilton and Mataura community board chairman Alan Taylor at the old Mataura paper mill, where 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix had been stored next to the river.

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks thanked all the parties involved in the removal, including the Environmental Defence Society, which launched a legal battle to determine who was legally responsible for the premix, and NZAS, which agreed to store it at Tiwai Point and pick up the $6m bill for its removal.

“It’s a day for celebration and the guys have done a really good job of getting it to this point,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive Stew Hamilton, left, Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks, Inalco branch manager Nathan Burgess and Mataura Community Board chairman Alan Taylor at the old Mataura paper mill.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive and general manager Stewart Hamilton was also at the mill.

“It’s nice to be in a position where we can be pleased for the people of Mataura, and the community that no longer have to be worried about this material being on their door step and having the potential environmental impact that it does.’’

The premix was left in the mill by Taha Asia Pacific, which had a contract with NZAS to turn its dross, a by-product of the smelting process, into ouvea premix.

It had plans to build a plant to turn the premix into fertiliser and sell it, but the company went into receivership in August 2016 owing creditors more than $4 million, after its contract with NZAS to process the ouvea premix expired and was not renewed.

Another 12,000 tonnes is yet to be moved to Tiwai from the other sites stored around Southland.

Shipping issues and the availability of containers will play a part in how soon 12,000 tonnes of a hazardous substance can be removed from warehouses in Invercargill and Awarua.

Inalco branch manager Nathan Burgess said there was a market for the ouvea premix, which was used in cement, but getting it exported was proving difficult.

“Shipping is the hard part, and container availability. But as it is being exported, more can be bought in from those other parts of Southland.’’

It is being stored in waterproof containers before being further processed and exported.