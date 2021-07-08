Covid-19 keeps teenage sweethearts waiting after 50-year separation

Jock Anderson and Elizabeth Robertson are teenage sweethearts seeking to reunite after 50 years apart.

Teenage sweethearts who rekindled their romance after more than 50 years – and nearly 20,000 kilometres apart – are still waiting to reunite thanks to Covid-19.

Jock Anderson, 74, and Elizabeth Robertson, 73, were teenage sweethearts after attending Macandrew Intermediate School in Dunedin together in the 1960s.

The pair reignited their spark in 2019 after half a century apart when Anderson travelled to Scotland for a holiday and got in touch with Robertson, who moved there in 1972.

“As soon as I saw her, I knew the spark was still there,” Anderson said.

Robertson shared Anderson’s feelings and both agreed love was still in the air.

They spoke over the phone every day after Anderson returned to New Zealand, and after a couple visits from Robertson, they agreed to be married while spending Christmas together in a lodge in Ōamaru in 2019.

Supplied Jock Anderson shed 15 kilograms by cycling on his static bike setup in his garage three times a week.

Anderson began cycling to lose weight to fit his wedding kilt, even going as far to setting up a static bike in his garage to work out. He cycled three to five times a week for 30 minutes at a time, so far losing 15 kilograms of his 20kg goal.

The couple’s marriage plans were stifled at the beginning of 2020 with the spread of coronavirus and closure of international borders. They still do not know when they might get to see each other again.

It was frustrating Roberston could not get into New Zealand despite exemptions being granted for “foreign yachties, cricketers and film crews”, Anderson said.

Access to New Zealand has previously been granted to a number of arts and sport programmes from overseas including America’s Cup teams, cricket teams and film crews – namely Avatar and The Lion King stage production.

Anderson and Roberston’s cause warranted such an exemption, he said.

“If the Government is allowing that and excluding personal relations like ours, I think they’ve got their priorities wrong.

“We’re still young people at heart ... but our bodies are ageing.”

Supplied Anderson says he knew the spark was still there as soon as he lay eyes on Robertson.

The pair’s love story and lockdown struggles have captured the hearts of many. Last month, they appeared on a BBC Scotland radio show to talk about their separation, receiving many letters and emails from listeners offering their sympathy.

The couple hope to be together again in either Edinburgh or Timaru, where Anderson lives, but acknowledged they might not see each other for two years since their last meeting.

If they were to marry in Scotland, Anderson was worried they may not be let back into New Zealand.

Anderson, who was born in Scotland and has dual citizenship, said he had yet to be contacted about getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Robertson, who is a Scottish citizen only, has had two vaccine shots.

Neither Anderson nor Robertson have been married or have children. They are both retired.

Anderson was a journalist and was briefly editor of the Timaru Herald in 2018. Roberston has carried out a range of roles, including a senior management position with the Edinburgh City Council’s aged care network.