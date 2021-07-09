Hutt medical centre still 'rebuilding' months after mass staff exodus

Waiwhetu Medical Centre is still rebuilding months after two directors and 15 staff resigned, leaving 4500 patients in the lurch.

A community medical centre is still rebuilding itself more than six months after an exodus of staff left patients concerned about their access to health care.

Waiwhetu Medical Centre’s 4500 patients were left in the lurch when two directors and 15 staff, including six doctors and four practice nurses, quit late last year. Two administration staff, two practice managers and a primary care practice assistant also resigned.

The centre is contracted by Hutt Valley primary health organisation (PHO) Te Awakairangi Health Network to deliver services. The PHO’s chief executive, Bridget Allan​​, would not say whether all positions left vacant had been filled, however she did say the centre was still rebuilding.

“They’ve got enough staff to serve the enrolled population, and they’re looking to expand and eventually start taking on new patients.

READ MORE:

* Financial problems behind staff walkout at Waiwhetu Medical Centre - Rūnanga

* Patients left in lurch after mass resignation of clinical staff at medical centre

* Wellington frontline workers and families of border staff get Covid-19 jabs



“I can confirm that we are comfortable with the level and qualifications of the staff at Waiwhetu Medical Centre.”

One patient who stayed with the centre said there were problems in the months following the resignations, but access to clinical staff had improved.

Others opted to leave the centre, to follow their doctors to other practices.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Te Awakairangi Health Network chief executive Bridget Allan would not say whether all positions left vacant had been filled, but was confident the current staff were able to care for the centre’s enrolled population

“It was completely unprofessional,” one patient said of the resignations and staff exodus.

“Not only did we not have access to our doctors, but the centre didn't pass on information [to new staff]. There were problems with [ongoing] care and getting the right treatment.”

Centre director Wirangi Luke​ declined to comment.

Earlier this year he told Stuff the centre had financial issues, and Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, of which Luke is chief executive, took control of the facility.

RNZ Health unions say doctors and nurses will up and move to Australia following the government's freeze on public sector salaries. (First published May 6, 2021)

The rūnanga had entered into a partnership with Whānau Ora Community Clinics to provide medical services and was keen to have the centre more closely aligned with kaupapa Māori values.

Luke believed staff resigned because they were unhappy about the new structure.

Rachel Haggerty​, strategy, planning & performance director for Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards, said the DHB had been working with the PHO to ensure patients’ needs were being met while the Whānau Ora service was implemented.