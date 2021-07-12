Man stuck in India proposes to Auckland-based girlfriend with silver screen scheme

Anshul Gupta has organised an elaborate way to propose to his girlfriend in Auckland all the way from India.

A Blenheim man stuck in India supporting his parents through surgery has popped the question by distance, with a little help from his friends and an empty cinema.

Anshul Gupta spontaneously booked a flight home in April to be with his parents for their surgery; his mother planned to donate a kidney to his father, whose health had suddenly declined after a long illness.

But shortly after he arrived in his former hometown of New Delhi, the number of Covid-19 cases in India skyrocketed, overwhelming hospitals and mortuaries, and the surgery had to be postponed and Gupta was unable to fly home as he was only a New Zealand resident, and not a citizen.

Nearly three months later, India’s Covid rates have eased, Gupta’s parents are recovering from surgery, and he has booked plane tickets home and plans to marry his fiancee Shova Rawal.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: India virus death toll tops 400,000; experts say it's much higher

* Covid-19: Kiwi mum and young son stuck in India test positive for coronavirus

* 'The injustice of it': Reporting from the heart of India's Covid-19 pandemic

* Covid-19: Blenheim man stuck in India after flying home for father's operation



Scott Hammond/Stuff Real estate salesperson Anshul Gupta at his first open home in Renwick, in January.

Rawal was a reservations manager at a hotel in Auckland. They met at a friend’s wedding in Auckland about a year ago, and became very close, visiting each other most weeks, Gupta said.

Supplied Anshul Gupta, fourth from left, and his family meet the family of his now-fiancee Shova Rawal.

With Gupta currently in India, Rawal’s family made the six-hour drive over the border from Nepal to meet him in June.

“In Indian culture they want to see the guy, so it was lucky I was here.”

Rawal’s parents gave their blessing for Gupta to propose, and he decided to take the plunge straight away, despite being stuck in a different country, he said.

Supplied Anshul Gupta, centre, receives a traditional blessing for marriage from Shova Rawal’s family.

Gupta enlisted the help of some friends in Auckland to book a cinema to screen a proposal video - no mean feat, finding one with spare time on a weeknight after Rawal had finished work, he said.

Supplied Anshul Gupta on the big screen, reading her his “love letter” in Nepali as part of the proposal.

“But one guy agreed to book the theatre, just for 20 minutes. He was very nice.

“I told [Rawal] I’d planned a surprise for her, make sure you’re at home at 6.45pm and wait for my call.”

A nervous Rawal was picked up by a limousine and delivered to Capitol Cinema Auckland, guided by Gupta’s friend, photographer Azriel Dsouza, who filmed the proposal.

Supplied Shova Rawal is given a ticket at the counter at Capitol Cinema, but she doesn’t know what film is screening.

At the empty cinema, Gupta appeared on the big screen, delivering a “love letter” in Rawal’s first language of Nepali, bringing Rawal to tears.

“And she said yes,” Gupta said.

“I can’t speak Nepali, but I was at home with nothing to do, so I learnt a bit.

“I only know enough to read the love letter, it's a very difficult language. Hindi and Nepali are both very difficult ... So she was emotional about that. And she was very impressed I managed to get everything organised.”

Ishant Chauhan/AP A worker carries wood on a handcart as multiple funeral pyres for Covid-19 victims burn at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on May 1, another record-breaking day with at least 401,993 new cases and 3,523 deaths.

And all in the weeks before his parents went into surgery. The life-saving kidney transplant was postponed two months ago as India became overwhelmed with the insidious new delta variant.

Supplied Anshul Gupta’s father Jai Prakash Gupta, left, has received a kidney from his wife Munny Gupta, right, pictured with their granddaughter Samridhi Gupta, centre.

Gupta’s father, Jai Prakash Gupta, had dialysis three times a week, to keep him alive until surgery. But in June, new cases were on the decline, a severe lockdown was lifted, and the operation was rescheduled to Wednesday last week.

Gupta’s parents were now recovering well, after the six-hour operation, Gupta said.

Getty Images A medical worker in PPE observes patients with Covid-19 inside a makeshift care facility in a sports stadium at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi in May.

“The doctor says it’s all good, the kidney operation has been successful and the kidney is working inside my father now,” Gupta said.

Gupta has now booked flights home. It will require a long holiday in Europe to get around the “high-risk country” classification, along with the usual negative Covid tests and quarantine.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Anshul Gupta became a qualified real estate salesperson during lockdown last year.

Along with his impending nuptials, Gupta was also keen to return to his new career as a real estate salesperson in Marlborough.

“I’ve just been living on savings ... I had sold three or four houses in that last week in Blenheim, that’s helped me survive.”