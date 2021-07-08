Farmers bite back after feral dogs kill stock, terrorise people in Northland

Farmers at Te Paki have lost $10,000 worth of stock in a week, due to feral dog attacks. Farmers want help controlling the dogs before someone is hurt.

Farmers protecting their stock for the tenth night in a row have claimed a battle win in the war against “ferocious” feral dogs in the Far North.

But farmer John Nilsson​ said a law change is needed so the packs of manacing wild dogs can be appropriately controlled.

The feral dogs have been an issue in Te Paki – at the very top of Northland – for about six months, previously closing a Department of Conservation trail and campsite.

Supplied The Nilsson family was upset to find sheep had been killed by feral dogs on their family farm in Te Paki.

In the last 10 days, the dogs have turned on Nilsson’s stock, killing at least 60 sheep and at least 20 angora goats belonging to his sister, Anne-Marie Nilsson​.

As lambing is underway on the farm, the attacks have also killed many lambs, and left many more orphaned.

Supplied John Nilsson says it is heartbreaking seeing his sheep and lambs attacked, with those still alive by morning often having to be put down due to their injuries.

The Nilssons were buoyed on Wednesday night by five local hunters, who volunteered to come onto the farm and help protect the stock from further attack.

The volunteers were able to shoot dead two of the dogs early on in the night, and no stock were attacked, he said.

Supplied The sheep and lambs attacked by the packs of feral dogs are John Nilsson's pride and joy.

When the volunteers had to leave, the Nilssons took over the patrol and had a group of dogs turn up at about 4am.

“They were coming at me and going straight for my sheep,” John Nilsson said.

“They were very, very aggressive these dogs – one was stalking my sister while she was trying to shoot it.”

Supplied Scores of angora goats have also been killed by the dogs, which appear to be attacking for “sport” rather than food.

The Nilssons managed to shoot dead the lead dog in this pack and potentially hit a second dog.

However, up to 20 other dogs were seen on the edges of the property in the night, he said.

John Nilsson said Far North District Council animal management officers had been to the farm and offered one trap to help capture the dogs.

The trap was not successful on Wednesday night, and he thought the dogs – described as hunting like dingoes – would be too trap-shy to go near it.

However, John Nilsson was surprised to learn trapping and prosecutions are the only things the council is allowed to do, and it does not shoot dogs nor poison them.

Supplied Many young lambs have been orphaned by the attacks, leading John Nilsson to call for a law change in areas where feral dogs need to be controlled.

He would like the see the law changed, so dogs could be classified as pests in areas where they needed to be brought under control, like in Te Paki.

“The actual problem is: a dog is a dog ... They don’t appear to be recognised as a feral animal,” he said.

“We’ve ended up with feral dogs, and because they’re not recognised as feral dogs, the council is very, very limited in what it can do.”

John Nilsson continues to be fearful the “ferocious” dogs will attack a person next, and patrols on the farm are done in pairs for safety.

“The fear for someone getting hurt on this [Department of Conservation] walking track only 1km away is very, very real,” he said.

DOC has been monitoring its track but said trail cameras have not picked up evidence of the dogs.

Council environmental services manager Rochelle Deane said the council does not shoot or poison dogs.

“Our animal management officers are not armed, and the council does not lay poisons. Poisoning is not something the council supports due to the welfare concerns it raises.”

The officers respond as soon as possible to reports of dog attacks on stock.

“Their priority is to quickly identify the dog or dogs involved so they can be traced back to an owner and/or property and impounded,” Deane said.

“If a dog owner can be identified, the Council will investigate fully and enforce appropriately, which can include prosecution of an owner ... It would then be up to the court to decide on the dog’s fate.”

In cases such as the Nilssons’, where the dogs cannot be identified and located, the council can provide traps, she said.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the Nilssons buy stock feed and pay veterinary bills.