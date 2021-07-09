Wellington City councillor returns to Invercargill to say thanks

Wellington City councillor and professional photographer Simon Woolf with one of his photographs he is giving to health professionals in Invercargill to show gratitude to those that saved his life from a near fatal fall.

When Simon Woolf fell off the Routeburn Track he had no idea his professional life would help him medically as he was flown to Southland Hospital.

On January 7, 2020, Woolf slipped off the track and was taken to the hospital in Invercargill for an almost five-hour surgery to repair his injured leg.

“The day that they collected me, I was very lucky.

“There was no blood, and it was a leg injury and the story behind the photos is that they probably saved my life. I winched though the trees, my leg’s hardly attached (internally), turned out the tendons were all quite ruptured...,” he said.

The paramedics thought Woolf was stroke material when they came to rescue him because his blood pressure was not going to down.

Chief paramedic Dave Chittenden knew Woolf was a professional photographer by trade and encouraged him to take photos while waiting for the helicopter and while flying in it.

While he was being flown he was sitting by a window of the helicopter, and he kept taking photos to help calm down.

SIMON WOOLF/Supplied A photo of Lake Wakatipu Woolf took from inside the Otago Rescue Helicopter. Woolf intends to print and sell the image to support the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust.

That did the trick and within 10 minutes his blood pressure had lowered.

This week, Woolf, who is also a Wellington City councillor returned to Southland to show gratitude to those that saved his life 18 months ago from a near fatal fall.

Woolf is near the end of his recovery.

Woolf has made limited editions of five photos he took while injured before reaching the hospital, and has printed and framed them to gift to the people who helped saved his life.

Simon Woolf/Supplied Wellington City councillor Simon Woolf has come to Invercargill to say thanks. Woolf's photo of Oreti Beach.

Woolf has been involved with the Southland Photographic Society for years and has always been told he should visit to take pictures.

“They said come down in the winter, any winter ... I’m amazed by what you’ve got here,” he said.

Woolf claims he has taken some of his best pictures in Southland but what made the region especially special were the people, he said.

“I’m talking about the landscape, but it’s the people. The people are amazing, eh?,” Woolf said.

Most people in New Zealand did not realise how special Southland was, he said.

He thinks Southlanders should be more proud and show more confidence in themselves because they have a lot to offer.

He had noticed Southlanders were always surprised when they met people out of town living here and asked what they’re doing all the way down here, Woolf said.

“There’s not the confidence in Invercargill or Southland that there should be.”