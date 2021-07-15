Defence Force boosts numbers for isolation facilities as report recommends giving up roles to civilians

A soldier and security guard work together to help a bus departing the Covid-19 isolation facility, the Crown Plaza Hotel.

More soldiers are being sent to support isolation facilities in the face of a report recommending civilians take over their roles.

The New Zealand Defence Force has supplied managed isolation facilities with personnel for security and management positions for 18 months, placing strain on families and units trying to go on as normal.

A report commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment recommended defence roles be replaced by civilian staff.

Authors Murray Jack and Katherine Corich released their findings from the Rapid Assessment of MIQ report in April, placing a high priority on a planned transition due to the impact rotations had on the efficiency of facilities.

Inductions for new staff were time laborious and resulted in a loss of knowledge, as staff were rotated out.

“Handovers take time and there are risks that they are not sufficient," the report said.

“Rotations also make it difficult to embed continual improvement.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Military members are used as security guards for managed isolation facilities, taking turns in six-week rotations.

The report acknowledged the importance the Defence Force had in supporting public trust and confidence, and said a retention of some military presence would be required for the scale of operations.

“The plans should define the essential NZDF roles (likely to be an element of MIQF security, some key operational roles and senior leadership) and a phased transition of other roles to appropriately skilled MBIE employees.”

The targeted transitional phase was to begin by June 30.

However, Defence Minister Peeni Henare told Stuff on Tuesday the facilities would continue to work with the military, whose number one priority was Operation Protect.

Military security groups at the facilities would be increased from 314 to 440 on duty, per day, by August 2, with an extra 200 people deployed to cover days off and sick leave.

On July 7, 909 military members were supporting the all-Government response to Covid-19, with 1121 staff committed to the operation.

Almost 82 per cent of those deployed as security for managed isolation facilities were soldiers.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is welcomed to Linton Military Camp on Tuesday.

Following a visit to Linton Military Camp on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she understood the strain Operation Protect was having on families of Defence Force personnel, but there was no bigger threat to the country than Covid-19.

“There’s no question it has an impact on family because these are deployments outside of home and they are taking them away from their families.

“Things will, over time, change in the way that we’re having to use and manage our isolation facilities, but for the here and now, our Defence Force has played a really critical role.”

Given the recent increase of Defence Force personnel needed for hotel security, other services had been asked to supply staff, a Defence Force spokeswoman said.

“This task is no longer supportable using personnel solely from the New Zealand Army,” she said.

“While the army continues to provide the majority of staff, additional personnel have been sought from the air force and navy to support the new requirements."

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A soldier guards the perimeter of the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch.

The army has been laced with reinforcements from the other services, with 142 sailors and 118 airmen joining the ranks.

The operation has also taken a toll on army bases, as commanders’ attempts to maintain operational outputs fall short.

“The fact is that the NZDF is unable to deliver all output readiness levels concurrently as a result of global pandemic impacts and the ongoing national response operations associated with Op Protect,” the spokeswoman said.

The three services were able to respond to duration crises, but assistance the Defence Force could provide for disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, cyclones and Pacific security issues would be compromised.