Pregnant woman kicked car, then hurled rock through child's window

Casey-Ann Johnson kicked a car then threw a rock through her neighbour's window.

Casey-Ann Johnson was in a “bad mood” when she kicked a neighbour’s car and then threw a rock through another neighbour's window.

Johnson, 31, pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage at Nelson District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts stated Johnson was in a “bad mood” at 2pm on 4 June, when she left her house with the intention of calming down.

She saw a car parked on the street she believed belonged to a resident she disliked. As she walked past, she kicked the vehicle, denting the panel.

READ MORE:

* Former cop appeals conviction and suppression ruling

* Former police sergeant convicted of assault after using 'excessive force' on teenage girl

* Computer switch leads to woman smashing former partner's car



Johnson continued down the street, passing the second victim's house, the summary said.

Believing the neighbour was staring at her, she yelled abuse.

“She then picked up a rock, throwing it through his child’s bedroom window, smashing the window and causing glass to go over the bed.”

Johnson told police she believed the car she damaged belonged to the second victim.

Johnson's lawyer Kelly Hennessey said his client was a week away from having a baby.

“She wants to move on with her pregnancy; in a week's time she’ll have a little baby to look after.”

There was domestic violence in Johnson’s household, and Hennessey believed incident was “an offshoot of what's been happening at home,” he said.

Judge Gary Barkle said given the information about Johnson’s home life, there was “more than meets the eye” to the case.

“On the face of it you appreciate there are better ways of dealing with things. It’s not the most serious of charges, but for the two people whose property was damaged it caused discomfort and concern.”

Given the imminence of Johnson’s due date, Barkle said supervision was the only appropriate outcome.

The judge convicted Johnson of her charges and sentenced her to eight months supervision. She was ordered to pay $350 for each count of damage.