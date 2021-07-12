Air Force carries out night-time medical evacuation from Antarctica's McMurdo Station

Crew unload a Hercules military aircraft at Christchurch Airport on Monday afternoon after its return from carrying out a medical evacuation in Antarctica.

A military aeroplane was called in to carry out a medical evacuation of a member of the United States Antarctic Program who had been injured in Antarctica.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules left Christchurch at 10.25pm on Sunday for the seven-hour, 3920km flight to the US-run McMurdo Station on Ross Island.

The 13-strong crew used night-vision goggles to land the aircraft in the dark on an ice runway – the first time doing so during a medical evacuation.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The McMurdo Station is a United States Antarctic research station on the south tip of Ross Island in Antarctica.

The plane landed back in Christchurch at 2pm on Monday.

The patient, who was a member of the United States Antarctic Program, did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is receiving further medical treatment, NZDF said in a statement.

Waynne Williams/Antarctica New Zealand A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules carried out the evacuation flight from the US-run McMurdo Station in Antarctica to Christchurch Airport overnight.

Air Component Commander air commodore Shaun Sexton said the Defence Force had been providing support to Antarctica New Zealand and the United States Antarctic Program for many years, but missions such as this were infrequent.

“The aircrew and supporting New Zealand and US personnel in both Antarctica and in New Zealand did an outstanding job to complete this difficult medevac,” he said.

RNZAF Base Auckland Commander Group captain Andy Scott said the Air Force team had been trying to get to Antarctica since last Saturday but poor weather had hampered efforts all week.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Crew unload at Christchurch Airport after the return of a Hercules aircraft from Antarctica on Monday.

“Flying to Antarctica is one of the highest risk missions we fly due to the lack of divert airfields and inability to get down and back without refuelling,” he said.

“The crews, therefore, are highly trained to analyse the situation with regard to the weather and the airfield state before making a decision to proceed.

“Flying in winter presents even more challenges due to the extreme cold, the rapidly changing weather and little to no visual warnings of the changes you would see in summer.”

Paramedics received a call just after 1pm to assist the NZDF with the patient, a St John spokeswoman said.

An ambulance crew treated one person, before taking them to Christchurch Hospital.

The National Science Foundation (NSF), through the United States Antarctic Program, manages all US scientific research and related logistics in Antarctica, as well as aboard ships in the Southern Ocean.

Stuff has approached the NSF for comment.