Man who brandished paintball gun at neighbours was being 'a dick'

Fabian Kyle Todd pleaded guilty to charges of assault and a charge of presenting a firearm.

A man who pointed a paintball gun at his neighbour told police he was being “a dick”.

At Nelson District Court on Monday, Fabian Kyle Todd, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and a charge of presenting a firearm, airgun, pistol, or restricted weapon at another person.

The assault charge related to a September 22, 2020 incident at the Sunday Hole on the Maitai River.

According to the summary of facts, Todd was in his car at the popular swimming spot at 4.25pm when the victim approached “to have a conversation with him as he deemed some of his behaviour inappropriate to the younger females”.

READ MORE:

* Nelson man takes no prisoners, biting and throwing faeces at police

* Owners of horse killed on highway given multiple warnings over wayward stock

* Man admits to firing gun during birthday drinking binge



Todd threw a cup of drink at the victim, and then spat on him as the man called the police.

Todd told police the man had approached him aggressively, and he had defended himself with what he had at the time.

On April 24, there was an incident involving Todd’s neighbour on Weka St, Nelson.

When the neighbour and two friends left her address, they saw Todd on his driveway with what appeared to be a firearm.

“As the victims lost sight of [Todd], he began discharging the firearm, which was in fact a paintball gun, in the direction of the victim’s address.”

When they returned, Todd was on the footpath outside his home. He pointed the gun at the trio and shouted abuse, causing them to fear for their safety, the summary said.

Todd told police that he was being “a dick”.

Todd’s lawyer Tim Spear said his client had “overreacted” by throwing his coffee at his victim, and accepted he was wrong.

The paintball incident was part of a series of “run-ins” with Todd’s neighbours. The situation had calmed down, Spear said.

Spear showed Judge Garry Barkle photos of the paintball gun.

“They're not going to be thinking it was a rifle; they could see it was a paint gun,” Spear said.

Spear opposed the destruction of the gun: using it was a hobby for Todd, who is in a wheelchair.

“Although he can't go paintballing, it's one of the few things he can do in his back garden,” Spear said.

The incidents were out of character for his client, and he had arranged for counselling, Spear said.

Barkle took Todd’s guilty plea and lack of prior convictions into account.

“Maybe something has gone awry with your personal circumstances,” Barkle said.

Barkle convicted Todd of the charges and fined him $650, to go to his neighbour.

He ordered destruction of the paintball gun and ordered Todd to come up for sentence if called upon in nine months.

“If it goes pear shaped you'll be here again,” Barkle said.