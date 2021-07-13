No access to mental health records and no mental health nurse when man visited Waikato Hospital days before death

Jess Featherstone with her best friend, Liam Phillips. An inquest into Liam Phillips’ death is under way at Hamilton District Court.

Staff did not have access to Liam Jacob Phillips’ mental health records when he turned up at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department in 2016 following a mental health incident, an inquest has heard.

Phillips went to Waikato Hospital’s emergency department after suffering a mental health incident and calling the crisis team on the night of August 6, 2016.

He was partially assessed by a triage nurse but had not been seen by a doctor, when, several hours later, he left the hospital on his own accord.

The 24-year-old was found dead at his home three days later, on August 9, 2016.

At Hamilton District Court, a three-day coronial inquest is looking into Phillips’ death.

Phillips had been suffering chronic pain from a pulmonary embolism, had anxiety, and was dealing with an opiate addiction and self-harm.

On Monday, a mental health crisis team doctor told the inquest she was “concerned” to hear Phillips had not been seen by a doctor in ED.

Phillips had recently been referred to the crisis team, and was assessed and discharged for ongoing community appointments.

Waikato Hospital nurse Julie Parker was the triage nurse who assessed Phillips when he arrived at ED with an ambulance officer.

He told her he did not want the mental health crisis team to be contacted.

Parker partially assessed him as level 3 triage, classified as low risk, with the highest need of seeing a doctor at level 1.

“He was coherent and rational and seemed to me to be able to make his own decisions.”

He waited, but was not seen by a primary nurse or a doctor and left several hours later in the early hours of the morning.

Parker later rang Phillips once he left hospital to check that he was OK.

In 2016, ED nurses at Waikato DHB did not have access to the mental health notes of patients to check their history, Parker said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff At the Hamilton District Court an inquest is under way into the death of 24-year-old Liam Phillips.

There was also no mental health nurse working permanently in the emergency department, a situation which has since changed. There is now a mental health nurse working night shifts.

“If we had had a mental health nurse on that night I would have asked them to see Liam and asked them to have a look at his notes.

“It’s their expertise, I’m not a mental health nurse, I am a general nurse … so my mental health training is very, very small.”

Parker said even if she saw Phillips’ notes, she would have considered him a lower mental health risk, because he denied feeling suicidal.

But his father, Brett Phillips, asked: “Liam might say he’s OK but he’s just phoned a helpline. To me that might show there’s some confusion here and we need to investigate it further?”

Parker said a key assessment for a triage nurse was whether a patient had “capacity” to make their own decisions – signs of paranoia, delusions, erratic behaviour was what she looked for to ascertain higher risk, she said.

It was a “daily occurrence” for patients to get fed up waiting and leave before being seen by a doctor, and there was “overwhelming demand” in ED.

Patients had recently been waiting up to 10 hours to see a doctor.

Earlier, forensic toxicologist Dr Helen Poulsen said levels of alprazolam, clonazepam, zopiclone, diazepam, oxycodone were found in Phillips’ system, but those levels were consistent with normal use of the prescribed drugs.

Poulsen said there was a higher level of gabapentin – a drug used to treat nerve pain and epilepsy that was recently prescribed to Phillips.

“The multiple drugs detected, they don’t seem to have been taken in excess but their combined use could increase the depression on the central nervous system … but how much is difficult to predict.”

The inquest will continue on Wednesday at Hamilton District Court.