Woman left lying in agony on city street with two-hour wait for ambulance

A day out in Christchurch for Ashburton woman Maureen Madden-Hall has turned into a multi-day hospital stay after a wayward sack barrow crashed into her and broke her foot.

It was meant to be a day out in the city, but it ended with Maureen Madden-Hall lying in shock on a cold dirty footpath with a broken foot for two hours.

Speaking from her hospital bed, the 60-year-old recounted how a day trip from Ashburton to Christchurch turned into a miserable ordeal after a man with a barrow-load of milk accidentally ran into her.

She was heading into Eastgate Mall on Friday afternoon when her son shouted to “watch out”.

Madden-Hall blacked out before falling to the ground, but remembered trying to yank her foot free from what she thought was a bike pedal.

“It just felt like something mechanical was grabbing at my foot, and it started stinging and felt like it was ripping.”

As she fought to stay conscious she realised her foot had somehow become trapped in a sack barrow carrying plastic milk bottles.

The young man in charge of the barrow apologised for the accident but left when a passing bus driver said it was probably nothing more than a sprain.

But Madden-Hall and her son knew the injury was serious.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Maureen Madden-Hall, from Ashburton, is recovering in Christchurch Hospital with a broken leg.

Her son rang St John shortly after 2pm and was told an ambulance would be sent. Madden-Hall waited in the cold with only the help of a passerby who kept her calm.

When the ambulance did not arrive, she told her son to call again. By 3.30pm she was so desperate to be seen she told St John she would go to hospital by other means if an ambulance did not show.

The agonising wait was made worse when an ambulance did arrive, but went to the other side of the mall for another patient.

A car ambulance turned up about two hours after the incident, but the paramedic believed she only had a severe sprain and told her to go to Moorhouse Medical Centre to be X-rayed, she said.

Her son was unable to drive, so she had to get her brother to pick her up because St John could not take her.

A doctor at the centre confirmed the seriousness of her injury, finding she had dislocated her foot and broken three bones.

Madden Hall was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on Friday evening. She was still waiting on Tuesday for the swelling in her foot to subside, so she could have surgery to put pins in.

Once she was out of hospital, her recovery was expected to take up to a month.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Madden-Hall was about to enter Eastgate Mall when she was hit by a sack barrow transporting milk.

With an autistic son back in Ashburton who relied on her to feed and bathe him, and another son and daughter unable to drive, the accident was putting pressure on the family.

Madden-Hall said she could not understand why St John, which she had donated to, made her suffer longer.

“I just thought what on earth is going on? How can they expect people with broken limbs to lie on a footpath?”

She also wanted to know if WorkSafe would investigate the contractor who caused the accident.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Madden-Hall was left on the street for two hours as she waited for an ambulance.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the agency had not been notified of the incident, but any member of the public, including Madden-Hall, could report it.

Madden-Hall’s mother, Barbara Madden, said she was “very angry” that her daughter had to wait two hours for an ambulance to arrive.

An Eastgate Mall spokesperson said they were aware an incident had happened outside the mall and had assisted where possible.

A St John spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.