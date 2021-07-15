Cash reserves at SIT drop $5m in a year

The Centre of Creative Industries being built at the old St John’s Anglican Church in Invercargill is a major reason for SITs cash reserves dropping by $5.1m in a year.

The Southern Institute of Technology’s [SIT] cash reserves have dropped more than $5 million in a year due to budgeted capital expenditure projects, the organisation’s chief executive says.

The SIT cash reserves were $42.5m in July 2020 but were now $37.4m.

Chief executive Onno Mulder said the $5.1m drop was mainly due to the construction of its Centre of Creative Industries at the old St John’s Anglican Church in Invercargill.

The capital expenditure projects were budgeted for, the reduction in cash reserves was expected and there would be no impact on the SIT operations, he said.

The Centre of Creative Industries will house SIT’s school of music and screen arts school which covers animation, fashion technology and concept art.

At the Wednesday SIT board meeting, members were told there had been significant invoicing for the Centre of Creative Industries project, with $7.2m so far spent on the $17.8m budget.

Mulder, after the meeting, said the project, to be completed at the start of the 2022 academic year, was being funded from cash reserves and no external funding sources were required.

Meanwhile, board members were told international student numbers at the SIT had plateaued, given no-one was allowed in the country, but the numbers were where they were expected to be, and domestic student numbers were above 2020 levels and “strong”.