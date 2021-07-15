Canterbury family on mission to adopt traumatised cousin after gran dies of Covid-19

Alia Eckford and her husband, William, want to adopt her young relative from Indonesia after his sole caregiver, his grandmother, died of Covid-19 in front of him.

On a video chat more than 7400 kilometres away, Alia Eckford desperately tried to help her 10-year-old relative keep his gran alive, but she took her last breath in front of their eyes.

Eckford’s young relative, Ridho Ramadan​ had already faced more adversity in his short life than many did in an entire lifetime.

The Indonesian boy’s parents gave him up at birth, and he has been raised by his grandmother​ in Bandung, Indonesia, in impoverished conditions.

The boy and his grandmother, Budi Purnamawati, fell sick about June 25, and were suspected to have contracted the Delta variant of Covid-19.

SUPPLIED Ridho Ramadan, 10, has grown up in extreme poverty and saw his only caregiver die in front of him.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the virus, fuelled by travel during the Eid holiday in May and the spread of the Delta variant. The country has reported more than 2.6 million infections and 68,219 fatalities from Covid-19 overall.

Eckford said Purnamawati, who had severe asthma and an underlying heart condition, deteriorated quickly and began slipping in and out of consciousness.

She video-called Ridho early on July 2 (Indonesian time) and discovered he had not eaten for at least a day and Purnamawati was fighting for her life.

SUPPLIED Ridho with his grandmother, Budi Purnamawati, in happier times.

“[He was] pretty much crying, asking for help and I could hear in the background that my aunty was fighting for her life because ... I could see that she was just gasping for air and that's when we knew this is not good news.”

Over the next two hours, Eckford desperately tried to get emergency services sent to the home, while giving Ridho instructions on how to resuscitate Purnamawati, but she died in front of him.

Ridho then spent about eight hours alone with his dead grandmother before an ambulance arrived, she said.

“When she passed away it was the hardest thing to witness, not only for us but for him, and nobody was brave enough to help him go through this.”

That was when Eckford and her husband, William, decided they would work to adopt Ridho and bring him to New Zealand. Eckford, her younger sister and a brother went through the same process when they were adopted and brought to New Zealand.

“Leaving him in Indonesia [he] would have no future and because his father is a drug addict and in and out of jail we didn't want the same future for him.”

SUPPLIED Ridho is still coming to terms with the trauma of losing his grandmother.

Ridho and Purnamawati had already spent the last three years sleeping on a concrete floor in a small single-room apartment. Food was often scarce, Eckford said.

Eckford, who was adopted from Indonesia and now lived in Christchurch, visited Ridho for the first time in 2019 and bought him his first pair of shoes.

“He was so ecstatic that he slept with [those] shoes ... and was kissing it as if it was the most amazing thing in his life.”

Eckford and her husband started a Givealittle page with the goal of raising about $25,000 to cover legal fees, international flights, adoption fees and managed isolation.

SUPPLIED Ridho has started getting excited about the possibility of being adopted and coming to New Zealand, cousin Alia Eckford says.

There was no way she could leave Ridho in Indonesia, she said.

“I felt in my heart that one day maybe I can adopt him, and it's been playing in my mind for the last two years until this happened – we really felt that he was our son already.”

Eckford said Ramadan was still coming to terms with the trauma of losing his grandmother, but in the last few days had started getting excited about the possibility of moving to New Zealand.

She said the youngster was “over the moon” at the idea of playing soccer, his favourite sport, in their backyard and was particularly excited to go fishing and see snow as he had never done either before.

The family were in the early stages of discussing their options with Oranga Tamariki and their lawyer, but hoped they could get Ridho into the country in October.

They were extremely grateful to those who had already offered their support.

“It's really nice to see that everyone is making every effort to help us,” Eckford said.

In the meantime, Ridho was staying with an extended family member in Jakarta.