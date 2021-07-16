Teen collects more than 500 signatures to save Motueka trees

Livinya Jayasinghe has created a petition, signed by more than 500 people, to back her in her battle to save elm trees along High St in Motueka.

When Motueka High School student Livinya Jayasinghe​ heard more than a dozen golden elms were to be removed along High St as part of an upgrade of the highway, she started a petition to save the trees.

The 14-year-old year 10 student collected more than 500 signatures.

“I thought: ‘That’s not very good’,” Livinya said about her reaction on learning of the plan to fell the elms. “These trees are very pretty [and] they take away carbon emissions.”

The elms also provided shade in the summer as well as colour for local residents and visitors alike, adding to the biodiversity in Motueka, Livinya said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Others in Mouteka share Livinya Jayasinghe’s concerns about a proposal to cut down the elm trees.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is to spend $6.8m this winter on a range of improvements to the High St section of State Highway 60 through Motueka, including a new roundabout, traffic lights and pedestrian crossing signals. As part of that upgrade, some car parking spaces and the elm trees face the axe.

Livinya said 80 fellow students had signed the petition after she put up a poster at school where she is a member of the environmental club.

The teenager also visited businesses on High St to collect signatures as well as at the Sunday market. She also stood on the main street to ask pedestrians to sign.

Livinya estimated that three out of five respondents told her they were unaware of the plan to fell the trees.

Once she got 500 signatures, Livinya in late May wrote to Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Waka Kotahi, Tasman District Council, the Ministry for the Environment and the Ministry of Transport outlining her concerns.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Livinya Jayasinghe says she plans to organise a protest if her discussions with Waka Kotahi and Tasman District Council are not enough to save the elms.

In its response, the Ministry for the Environment said while it appreciated “your passion and concern for the trees in Motueka, the cutting of trees is unfortunately not a decision that lies with MfE” and suggested Livinya forward her concerns to the Department of Conservation, which she did.

The Department of Conservation responded, saying it did “not have a say on these trees”.

“DOC only has a mandate over Public Conservation Land and this is not part of it,” it says via email to Livinya. “You will need to contact Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and also the Tasman District Council.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff More than 500 people signed the petition.

Livinya was disappointed by the responses from MfE and the Department of Conservation. “These organisations, which are supposed to be helping the environment, don't want to take the responsibility of the trees.”

She never received a response from her initial email to Tasman District Council so Livinya emailed again this week, specifically to mayor Tim King and chief executive Janine Dowding. The response says Livinya’s email will be forwarded “through our governance team who manage complaints”.

In a response to Livinya, dated June 4, Waka Kotahi national manager system design Robyn Elston did offer a glimmer of hope for the trees.

“We also heard similar feedback from a number of members of the community during our recent engagement,” Elston says. “We are currently reviewing the feedback received and our designs to see if there is a possibility to retain any trees we had indicated removing.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Livinya Jayasinghe says her love for the environment made her think the trees needed to be saved.

Livinya said she had yet to hear anything further about that possibility and feared the work was due to start.

She hoped to receive a full response from Tasman District Council soon and planned to continue talking with the council and Waka Kotahi about the trees, but if nothing came of those discussions, Livinya had more action in mind.

“I will get everyone who signed this and everyone who supports [keeping the trees] to do some sort of protest,” she said.