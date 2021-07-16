Ministry of Health apologises, lets women out of MIQ after they were mistakenly held for four nights

Justine Curtis was trying to visit her father in Hawke’s Bay Hospital when she was unexpectedly taken to MIQ.

Two women who were mistakenly placed in MIQ for four nights, including one who was waiting to see her dying father, have been released and received an apology from the Ministry of Health, who will conduct a “rapid review” into the incident.

Melbourne woman Justine Curtis and Wellington resident Laura Bunting were left confused after being sent to managed isolation when they arrived in Wellington from Melbourne at 3pm on Monday, despite arriving when the bubble was open between New Zealand and Victoria.

Curtis, who had flown to New Zealand to visit her father with double pneumonia in Hawke’s Bay Hospital told Stuff on Thursday she had been on an “anxiety-driven emotional roller-coaster” as her family were told on Wednesday her father only had days to live.

After inquiries from Stuff and TVNZ on Thursday, the women received calls from the Ministry of Health on Friday morning to say there had been a mistake, and they would be released.

In a statement, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed the Ministry of Health had apologised to the women and that officials did not have the specific legal mandate to place them into MIQ.

“The Ministry has also acknowledged the inconvenience, stress and concern this situation will have caused the women and their families.

“An urgent review of all other quarantine-free travellers from Australia who have been put into MIQ was completed this morning and the Ministry’s assessment is that no other returnees in MIQ are affected by this issue. The Ministry will carry out a rapid review into the circumstances,” McElnay said.

Supplied Justine Curtis and her family with her father, who has a double pneumonia and only days to live.

The situation arose when travel from Queensland was paused earlier this month.

The women, who were travelling separately but on the same flight, were questioned on their arrival to Wellington airport on Monday afternoon about whether they had travelled to Queensland after June 26, when a pause on quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Sydney was extended to all of Australia.

At that point on Monday, the bubble between New Zealand and Queensland was due to open up again, nine hours later, at 11.59pm.

Supplied Justine Curtis says she was on an “anxiety-driven emotional roller-coaster” being mistakenly taken to MIQ when her father only had days to live.

Both Curtis and Bunting had visited Queensland during that time, staying in “safe zones” as declared by the Australian government, and had no idea they would be required to undergo managed isolation.

Neither had an MIQ spot booked nor were asked about their previous travel to Queensland until they arrived in Wellington, they said.

Both had also returned negative Covid-19 tests.

The confusion began after their arrival, when they were told by airport staff that because of their Queensland travels, they would be sent to MIQ for one night and then the following day they could fly back to Australia, then fly back to New Zealand and not have to complete MIQ, as the bubble had reopened.

The women booked flights and on Tuesday morning were taken by MIQ staff, with a police escort, to Wellington Airport, only to be told they weren’t allowed to board the flight and were sent back to MIQ at Grand Mercure.

Supplied Laura Bunting had been on holiday in the “green zones” in Cairns in Queensland with her partner Robbie Kovacs before flying back to Wellington from Melbourne. She said the advice she was given was that she was able to fly home and not complete MIQ, as long as she had returned a negative test and signed a declaration form.

Then on Thursday, after being in contact with Qantas, the pair were told again they would be able to get a flight home.

However, within hours of the flight leaving, they were told by MIQ staff they weren’t allowed to leave, a decision which Curtis had described as “heart-breaking” after the women had got their hopes up.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health declined to comment on the situation, saying they didn’t comment on individual cases.

“Clear advice is provided at Australian airports to ensure travellers coming from Australia meet all the requirements for quarantine free travel. These measures have been established to ensure Covid-19 does not enter our New Zealand community,” a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

Prior to being released, Curtis told Stuff being stuck in managed isolation, knowing her father’s days were numbered, was “a total anxiety-driven emotional roller coaster.”

“I am utterly devastated I am in here. It's really, really confusing the whole situation,” Curtis said before being released.

After the call on Friday morning, Bunting said she “packed her bags in two and a half minutes and got an Uber straight away.”

“I was shaking and so elated to be able to leave. I wasn't really processing anything else,” Bunting said.