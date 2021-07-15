Police called to sudden death at Christchurch social housing complex

Police are at a home in Fletcher Place, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch. (File photo)

Police are investigating an unexpected death at a social housing complex in Christchurch, but the death is believed to have been from natural causes.

Several police officers were seen outside the Upper Riccarton complex, on Fletcher Pl, on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a property there just before 7am on Thursday.

She said it appeared to be a medical event that may have involved an elderly person.

A spokeswoman for the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, which manages the complex said police had confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances and the death was from natural causes.