Laneway will keep name linked to liquor baron who underpaid workers

A Christchurch laneway linked to disgraced liquor baron Harjit Singh will get to keep its name.

The Waipapa/Papanui-Innes Community Board considered a report on Friday about changing the name of Gulati Lane, which would provide access to 12 residential lots in a subdivision developed by Singh at 518 Hills Rd.

The Gulati name comes from the last name of Harjit Singh’s father, Bhagwan Dass Gulati. Singh made the application for the lane name in September 2019 and it was approved then by the board.

However, in late 2020, Singh and his company, Nekita Enterprises, were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

The community board then decided to reexamine its decision, and asked council staff to provide advice about revoking it. Staff said revoking the name now or keeping it were viable options.

At a meeting on Friday, the board voted 3-1 to keep the name.

Two of the board members, city councillors Mike Davidson and Pauline Cotter, were absent.

Board chair Emma Norrish said her reasoning for keeping the name was “quite simple really”, saying the name of the lane was not the same as the disgraced liquor baron.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Earthworks at 480 Hills Rd – a property linked to businessman Harjit Singh.

“The name of the lane is, to the general public, not associated with him unless people delve into the history,” she said.

Norrish worried about the precedent the board could set if it revoked the name.

In August last year, Norrish told Stuff the name should go “considering what has come to light since”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Board chair Emma Norrish says Gulati Lane is only linked to Harjit Singh if people delve into the history.

Board member Emma Twadell said she was not sure if the community board was the right place to reprimand Singh.

“That’s done in the court of law and the consequences of his actions will be felt through that system,” she said.

Board member Ali Jones disagreed and voted to revoke the name.

She said having a family name linked to a street name was holding it up high esteem and this had to be earned and linked to respect and achievement.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Board member Ali Jones says having a family name linked to a street name must be earned and linked to respect and achievement.

She did not want to the name revered or acknowledged in the naming of a street, given what she had read in the media.

Before taking a vote, the board was told by council staff that voting to change the name could lead to Singh recovering any costs he had incurred from the council.

A council staff member said it did not fully understand what costs Singh could try to recuperate.

Despite having two members from the board away on Friday, their votes would not have affected the final outcome.

Cotter, who was absent because she was attending the Local Government NZ conference in Blenheim, said last year the name had been tainted and if she had known then what she knew now: “I’m quite confident I would have voted against it”.

“It’s despicable. Even people on a minimum wage aren’t paid enough. It’s not on,” she said at the time.

Singh was not aware of the board's decision when contacted by Stuff on Friday, but when told it would remain he said: “This is the first time I’ve had good news from you guys (the media)."

“I’m glad that common sense prevailed and saving the ratepayers money ... I think they made a sensible decision.”

He declined to comment further.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority will hear applications to cancel seven liquor licences connected to Singh at a hearing in Christchurch in August.

Stuff previously reported Singh planned a palatial mansion next to the subdivision at 480 Hills Rd.

He earlier said the development was on hold, but he hoped it would happen “one day”. A digger was working at the property this week.