ECan warned artesian heating system would cause flooding problems

Work continues on a large hole discovered under the foundations of Tūranga in central Christchurch in May.

A report commissioned by Environment Canterbury warned of flooded basements and subsidence once a new building heating technique was widely adopted.

Stuff/ last week highlighted the mystery of basements in the city developing flooding problems since a new ground-source heating technique gained popularity in the Christchurch CBD after the earthquake.

The system pumps water from about 100 metres below the surface, removes the heat and then reinjects the water into an aquifer at about 35m, introducing a huge amount of water.

The system is believed to be causing flooding in at least two major buildings in the city including Ballantynes department store. In addition, a large hole appeared below the foundations of Tūranga, Christchurch’s central library, in May and the Isaac Theatre Royal has also had basement flooding issues. It’s understood workers putting in a new foundation under the Christ Church Cathedral are also having problems with a higher water table.

The report by Lincoln Agritech hydrologist Jens Rekker, commissioned by Environment Canterbury (ECan) in 2017, said the ground source heat pumps would cause problematic water pressure and level increases in the water table.

This could lead to a rise in “moisture” levels in basements, increased liquefaction risk, surface ponding and saturation of subsoils, the report said. It recommended increased monitoring and a more coherent approach across agencies.

Getty-Images The Isaac Theatre Royal had installed extra pumps to deal with flooding in its basement.

ECan hydrologist Carl Hanson said groundwater modelling used by Rekker was uncertain and Rekker’s results were comparable to ECan figures. It was felt additional monitoring was not warranted, he said.

“We have no clear indication that any flooding is associated with the ground source heat pump systems rather than the heavy rainfall we experienced at the end of May. We would welcome any new data that property owners may have collected.”

The ground source systems would continue to be a permitted activity if they met conditions in the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan, he said.

Geotechnical engineer Ian McCahon has worked on at least 20 basements in Canterbury since the late 1980s. He said he agreed with Rekker.

“This problem has not arisen before. Not when [a basement has] been dry and then wet. It seems to me to be too much of a coincidence that at the same time heat exchange systems are being commissioned we get flooding in basements.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The new heat exchange systems used in buildings in the Christchurch CBD is said to increase the risk of liquefaction.

“You are pumping water from the third aquifer into the first aquifer in the Riccarton gravels. The aquifer is fully saturated, so you are going to pressurise the system. I can’t see how the heat exchange systems can’t be having an effect.”

McCahon said the fine silts and sands sitting above the aquifer into which the water was reinjected were not a steel barrier. An increase in pressure would increase the flow in the layers above the aquifer.

“Eventually it will get to the shallow groundwater,” he said.

“My sense is that there is a direct link between rise in water table and heat exchange systems, but it’s not clear-cut.

“If you lift the water table you’ve got more sand that is now saturated and therefore if you have a major earthquake you would expect more of that sand to liquify than what has happened previously. I’m not saying it’s going to result in a great calamity but it could result in an additional element of damage.”

McCahon said ECan should stop issuing consents for the systems in the CBD until the effects of the system were properly understood.