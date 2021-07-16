Wellington man Sandy Calkin, missing for nearly a week, seen walking along waterfront

CCTV footage shows Sandy Calkin walking north on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time after he left his friends on Courtenay Place on July 10.

A Wellington man who has been missing for nearly a week was spotted on CCTV, walking along the waterfront.

Sandy Calkin, 30, was last seen by his friends on Courtenay Place at around 1am on Saturday, July 10.

In a statement, police said CCTV footage showed Calkin walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later.

Calkin was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans, a black beanie and a backpack.

He is about 170cm tall and of slim build.

Police said officers and Calkin’s family were “extremely concerned" for his safety, and were calling on members of the public to get in touch if they had any information.