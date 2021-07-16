Hamilton gunman used a military-style, semi-automatic weapon against the police

Police locked down the scene around the shootout in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest and it remained cordoned off in the morning.

The weapon used to shoot at police officers in a quiet suburb of Hamilton has been confirmed as a military semi-automatic.

Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed this with Stuff on Friday, saying officers were still recovering military-styled semi-automatic weapons as part of the Government’s national buy-back scheme. The one used in Wednesday night’s incident, in which police shot a man dead after he fired at them, appeared to be a banned weapon.

“It was always to be expected that firearms like this would remain in the community,” Coster said.

“It’s now up to us to recover those through our investigations.”

READ MORE:

* Auckland police shooting: Driver disposed of gun on side of road

* Gun incidents 'bubbling over' into public eye, Police Association says

* Shootout in suburbia – police fire kills gunman in Hamilton



Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff Investigators and police work inside the cordon at the scene of a fatal shootout with police in Hamilton.

These investigations would be conducted predominantly through search warrants, which he expects will continue until “they are out of circulation”.

He said police were continuing to look into the final details of how the event unfolded.

The police officer who fell over and banged his head during the incident had undergone surgery and remains in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

An autopsy had begun on Friday and police will release the name of the man who died once formal identification is complete.

However, Stuff understands the shot man is Joel Buckley. He is the registered owner of the block of apartments next to the car park where the shooting happened.

A resident who lives nearby said he heard two distinct types of gunfire the night the man was shot dead in his car by police.

According to police, the drama began when they were first called to an address on O’Donoghue St at 7.50pm on Wednesday.

TOM LEE/Stuff Drone photo of the scene around a fatal police shooting on O'Donoghue St. Bullet holes are visible in the windows of the silver sedan.

Initially the man was not there, but when they returned at 10pm he arrived in his vehicle and fired five shots at police.

Resident Michael Goldsmith said he was drifting off to sleep when he heard the first burst of gunfire.

“It wasn’t a bang, it was like the rapid succession of fireworks, about half a dozen shots.

“What responded was another series of shots – fewer shots than the initial gunman and a duller noise – it was a deeper sound, and not as fast.”

Goldsmith said he heard about four shots in the second “fusillade”.

“I thought, no that's not fireworks, I’ve never heard anything quite like that, and because there were two fusillades.”

A cordon is still up on O’Donoghue St as investigators work at the scene of the shooting – a suburban car park next to a block of flats.

At a press conference on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said it appeared the gunman fired five shots at police, but he could not comment on how many shots police fired.

Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff The dead man, Joel Buckley, is understood to have owned this block of flats in Hillcrest which is taped off by police.

It’s been a week of multiple shootings – two in Hamilton and one in Auckland – which Commissioner Coster said had brought the mood down among the police force.

“It's been a pretty bad week with a string of events involving firearms and violence.

“We have certainly not had so many firearm events in quick succession and these kinds of situations are front of mind for us and our people with the trial relating to the shooting of Matthew Hunt and his colleague.”

Despite this week’s significance, he did not want to assume this was the “new normal” for New Zealand.

He said the legislation that was put in place after the Christchurch terror attacks was a major step forward in protecting communities.

These laws have given police the ability to hold firearm users to account ensuring they store weapons securely, so “they can’t be stolen in burglaries and the likes”, he said.

“The fact that you can no longer go to a shop and buy one of these firearms is good. They are already much harder to get, and they will become increasingly harder to get as we recover more from circulation.”

However, he did admit there could be room for improvement on the quantity of firearms available at each shift to deal with any situation that arises.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Despite this week’s firearms violence, Commissioner Andrew Coster did not want to assume this was the “new normal” for New Zealand.

Coster has met with the officer who was shot in Hamilton last Friday and said he was in “great spirits”.

“It looks like he will make a full recovery and was very positive about getting back into work. Clearly he won’t rush into that, but it was great to see he was doing really well.”

All staff directly involved in the event will be given a minimum of 10 days’ leave and access to a range of other support services.

Firearms training is also continuing to be rolled out under the frontline safety improvement programme.

“I'm proud of our people. The courage they show in going about their jobs every day and the way the organisation steps up to support people affected.”

He stands by the decisions that all the officers made in response to the three situations.