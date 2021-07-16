Hamilton gunman used military-style semi auto weapon against police

Investigators and police work inside the cordon at the scene of a fatal shoot-out with police in Hamilton.

The weapon used to shoot at police officers in a quiet suburb of Hamilton has been confirmed as a military semi-automatic.

Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed this with Stuff on Friday, saying officers were still recovering military-styled semi-automatic weapons as part of the Government’s national buy-back scheme. The one used on Wednesday night's incident, in which police shot a man dead after he fired at them, appeared to be a banned weapon.

He said police were continuing to make enquiries.

The police officer who fell over and banged his head during the incident has undergone surgery and remains in Waikato hospital in a stable condition.

A resident who lives near where the dramatic shoot-out in a leafy Hamilton suburb happened says he heard two distinct kinds of gunfire the night a man was shot dead in his car by police.

According to police, the drama began when they were first called to an address on O’Donoghue St at 7.50pm on Wednesday night.

Initially the man was not there, but when they returned at 10pm he arrived in his vehicle and fired five shots at police.

Resident Michael Goldsmith said he was drifting off to sleep when he heard the first burst of gunfire.

“It wasn’t a bang, it was like the rapid succession of fireworks, about half a dozen shots.

“What responded was another series of shots – fewer shots than the initial gunman and a duller noise – it was a deeper sound, and not as fast.”

Goldsmith said he heard about four shots in the second “fusillade”.

“I thought, no that's not fireworks, I’ve never heard anything quite like that, and because there were two fusillades.”

TOM LEE/Stuff Drone photos of the scene around a fatal police shooting on O'Donoghue St where bullet holes are visible in the windows of the sedan.

A cordon is still up on O’Donoghue Street as investigators work at the scene of the shooting – a suburban car park next to a block of flats.

Stuff understands the shot man is Joel Buckley. He is the registered owner of the block of apartments next to the car park.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said at a press conference on Thursday they had concerns for the safety and wellbeing of an individual who was in possession of a high-power firearm, and thought to be willing to use it against himself, police, or others.

Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff The dead man, Joel Buckley, is understood to have owned this block of flats in Hillcrest which is taped off by police.

He said it appeared the gunman fired five shots at police, but he could not comment on how many shots police fired.

Both an Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation and police investigation are under way.