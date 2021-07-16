Police and health staff weren't able to predict man would murder Kāpiti woman, coroner rules

Inspector Darrin Thomson said there were multiple witnesses to the attack that left a 45-year-old woman dead. (Video first published August 2019).

A coroner has determined there was nothing to suggest to police and mental health services that a man who murdered his former girlfriend posed anything more than a low risk.

Brian McConachie, of Levin, is currently serving a life sentence for murdering Irina Scantee, formerly known as Irina Czibesz, on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington, on August 17, 2019.

McConachie strangled Scantee in his vehicle and then, after she fled, used a box-cutter knife to kill her on Paraparaumu’s Marine Parade in front of a group of bystanders attempting to help her.

The pair had met on an online dating site in September 2018 and entered into a relationship, which was ended by Scantee in August 2019, something McConachie found hard to accept.

In a report into Scantee’s death, released on Friday, Coroner Brigitte Windley did not provide any recommendations to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

Windley concluded the risk of McConachie harming Scantee was not disclosed or reasonably predictable to police or the mental health clinicians who worked with him in the weeks prior to the murder.

McConachie had received mental health support on and off for 12 years prior to the incident, starting in 2007.

He was treated for anxiety and depression, including suicidal thoughts, mostly in the context of being unable to deal with relationship conflicts and breakdowns.

McConachie was diagnosed with an adjustment disorder, and a later assessment stated it was believed he had a cognitive impairment related to Asperger syndrome.

Supplied Irina Scantee, 45, was killed in Paraparaumu in August 2019 by her ex-partner, Brian McConachie.

On one occasion, in 2014, his ex-wife alleged he assaulted her, but he denied it and no criminal charges were laid.

In April 2017, police were called after an incident at the home of McConachie's wife, whom he was living apart from, where he had threatened to take his own life.

“Brian appears to have a lifelong history of below average intellectual functioning and a possible pervasive development disorder which effects [sic] the way he perceives his environment,” a clinical assessment at the time stated.

He was classified as “vulnerable and susceptible” and a risk to himself and others, presenting a mild to moderate risk of either verbally abusing, psychologically abusing or physically abusing his partner.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police officers at the scene of the murder on Marine Parade in Paraparaumu. A number of bystanders witnessed the incident, which Coroner Windley described in her report as “highly disturbing.”

McConachie had been prescribed a mood stabiliser, but had disclosed to his GP he hadn’t always taken them as often as directed.

Eight days prior to the murder, McConachie went to the Horowhenua Community Mental Health Service and said he was unable to cope after Scantee broke up with him two days earlier.

He reported having suicidal thoughts and ideas about using a knife to cut himself, and voluntarily agreed to be admitted into an Acute Inpatient Mental Health Unit, Ward 21.

McConachie denied having any thoughts of harming anyone else and was prescribed anti-psychotic medication.

Dr Malcolm Stanton reported McConachie’s distress and thoughts of self-harm settled over the next 48 hours, there was no evidence of psychotic symptoms, and he began making plans for the future.

On August 11, six days before the murder, police interviewed McConachie in relation to a concern from his sister’s partner about his relationship with Scantee, claiming Scantee was psychologically abusive to ​​​​​​McConachie and described her as “a drug” Brian couldn’t get off.

Police noted it was the first family-harm investigation related to the couple and determined no further action was required as McConachie was an inpatient at Ward 21.

However, the officer recorded: “My issue is Brian’s behaviour may be too much for Irina and could almost be likened to a stalker.”

Police didn't speak to Scantee in relation to the matter.

The following day, McConachie reported feeling better and discharged himself from the unit, which was within his rights as a voluntary patient.

Stanton reported McConachie displayed appropriate behaviour and was focused on the future.

“He said he had accepted that his recent relationship was over and hoped they could be friends,” the report said.

A mental health risk assessment deemed him at low risk to himself and others.

At McConachie’s sentencing, his sister, Donna McConachie, said the mental health system had failed him.

“[I] just wish our brother Brian had got the help and care he so desperately needed, but he didn’t get it,” she said.

Coroner Windley said there was no evidence to suggest McConachie had been inappropriately discharged from the inpatients unit.

Although the police officer made a passing observation about McConachie’s behaviour approaching stalking, and didn’t follow this up with Scantee, Windley said there was no evidence that police ought to have recognised his risk, and Scantee didn’t appear to have concerns about her safety around him, given she agreed to meet with him on the day she died.

