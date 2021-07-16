Farmers bring cities and towns to a standstill with mass protest over Government regulations

Members of the rural sector have clogged up city centres all over the country in their tractors and utes.

In Auckland tractors drove down Queen St. In Christchurch they circled the cathedral.

In cities and towns across the country, farmers brought traffic to a near standstill as they turned up in their thousands to demand the Government’s ear.

At the largest protest in Christchurch, curious onlookers smiled and cheered as 2000 farmers in utes and tractors filed through Cathedral Square.

Chants of “enough is enough” rang out and the sound of dogs barking reverberated through the square as protesters voiced their concerns.

Groundswell NZ protest co-ordinator Aaron Stark said he had earlier received death threats, but the protest was peaceful.

He had farming friends who had suffered mental anguish because of the Government’s overwhelming and growing demands, he said. The protest was about being able to give his children a future.

“I want to leave what we’ve got on the farm better off for my kids.”

Groundswell NZ’s main concerns, and the focus of the “Howl of a Protest”, was what they described as unworkable environmental policies for freshwater, significant natural areas (SNAs) and climate change.

The organisation said people were feeling overwhelmed by the avalanche of “poorly designed policies” and the “we know best, one-size-fits-all mindset” of the current Government.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch saw the largest turnout of farm protestors when 2000 descended on the square.

Farmers were not the only ones at the protests, with plenty of tradies, business owners and city residents lending their support.

Dianne Downward said regulations were “killing” the farming sector.

Although a city resident, Downward was concerned that increasing regulatory costs would lead to higher food and tradie costs.

Fellow city resident Sean Wylie was concerned the Government was “putting a squeeze” on New Zealand food supplies.

“Are we going to be better off importing all our food in the future? It’s just insane.”

The Government needed to make decisions based on what was good for everyone, he said.

In 55 towns from Kaitaia to Southland, large convoys of farmers made their way out of farm gates on and into their nearest town.

In Auckland, hundreds of farmers passed the morning traffic on the Southern Motorway, putting traffic around Drury and Ramarama into gridlock, before heading to Queen St.

A large crowd then gathered at the Ellerslie racecourse after 50 tractors completed a loop around the city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Groundswell protesters descend on Cathedral Square in central Christchurch.

The country's northernmost protest was held at Kaitaia's A&P showgrounds, where dozens of farm vehicles and utes, and plenty of people, turned up to show their support.

In Palmerston North, members of Extinction Rebellion sat down on a pedestrian crossing, trying to stop farm vehicles from getting through, until police moved them on.

Extinction Rebellion member Angela Baker said they got up because they did not want to incite violence.

Palmerston North protest organiser April Schroder said the protesters stretched across 15 kilometres to reach the city centre.

Among the hundreds gathered at Richmond, near Nelson, were Teapot Valley farmers Paul and Jenny Lindsay with Charlie, 12, Billy, 8, and Rocky the dog.

Paul Lindsay said landowners knew how to run their own farms and “shouldn't be told by someone in Wellington how to do it”.

Jenny Lindsay said she was concerned about rights being taken away from local councils.

“It can't just be one size fits all. We're all for helping the environment, but it's got to be doable. It's not doable at the moment.”

She said she knew of people who had sold their farms to “corporates” because it had become too difficult to farm themselves and the money they were offered was good.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A dog takes part in the Rangiora Groundswell NZ farmers protest.

In Ashburton, about 1600 farmers voiced their disapproval at government policies, while hundreds made their presence known in Timaru, about 600 turned out in Invercargill, and 800 vehicles brought Gore to a standstill.

Although there was strong support for the protest around New Zealand, there was also criticism.

Retired agricultural and environmental scientist Dr Linton Winder said Groundswell NZ’s proposals essentially asked for most of the new regulations to be scrapped, but that would just delay effective action for at least another decade.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tractors and utes involved in the Groundswell NZ protest drive past Cathedral Square in central Christchurch as supporters cheer them on.

“It will be too late by then.”

Winder said it was well documented globally that taking action on the climate emergency and the biodiversity crisis now would save billions in the long term.

“The terrible floods in Christchurch that affected our farmers so badly [in May] is unfortunately a taste of things to come.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tractors parade Auckland's Queen St as part of the nationwide Groundswell NZ protest.

Winder said it was reasonable to introduce a levy on utes following the polluter pays principle.

“And it’s reasonable to accurately map out areas of SNAs, so that sensible plans can be put in place to protect New Zealand's amazing fauna and flora.”

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the Government was keen to work with farmers on issues like freshwater and climate change.

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty said the protest did not represent the whole sector and undermined the hard work of many farmers.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tractors filled Nelson’s main street at Groundswell NZs nation-wide protest.

In Blenheim, where the Local Government Conference was taking place, National leader Judith Collins promised farmers there would be no ute tax if her party was elected to government.

Forest & Bird top of the south regional manager Debs Martin said the Government’s changes were designed to look after nature and rural communities.

“Just sit tight and have these conversations and let's keep going. We have to work through this.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Chris Thomas, from Westown Agriculture, drives his tractor through New Plymouth as part of the Groundswell NZ protest.

Forest & Bird had been lobbying hard to get funding to support “the good work a lot of landowners are already doing”, such as fencing waterways and wetlands.

“For the people who are doing good stuff, [the protest is] not going to change what they're doing,” she said.

While the protest was meant to be a one-off event, organisers warned attendees they may be asked to do it again.