Exclusive Cambridge school says lessons learned after six-month WorkSafe probe

Mystery swirled around the school in May after principal Dale Burden and deputy principal Yevette Williams were revealed to have been absent from their roles for a number of weeks.

The board chair of exclusive St Peter’s in Cambridge has welcomed the WorkSafe involvement at the school and promised “open dialogue” at key areas in the future.

Trust board chair John Macaskill-Smith responded via a written statement to questions in the wake of an announcement from the watchdog that it has ended its six-month long involvement at the school.

It later emerged Burden had resigned from his role, and it was also revealed that WorkSafe New Zealand had requested further information from the school following allegations of bullying among staff.

“The Trust Board, senior leadership team and staff have worked with WorkSafe on updating and enhancing policies and procedures to ensure that we have the right environment to support great learning and teaching,” he said.

“At a Board level, some new committees have been created to engage a broad range of stakeholders and to ensure open dialogue occur around all key areas of the school.”

Macaskill-Smith said a new staff representative had also been elected to the board to assist that process.

“As the Chair of St Peter’s, Cambridge, I am proud of the way our team have continued to deliver exemplary education and care of our students during this time. I also extend my thanks to the WorkSafe Kaimahi Hauora team for their supportive and constructive approach,” he said.

“We are looking forward to term 3 and the exciting opportunities ahead.”

St Peter’s is a boarding school in Waikato charging up to $25,000 in annual fees for day students. It offers specialised golf and equestrian programmes in its curriculum from its leafy campus just north of Cambridge.