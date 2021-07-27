The countdown has begun to choosing Auckland's next mayor

Businessman Leo Molloy tells Stuff's Todd Niall what his priorities will be if he is elected as Auckland’s mayor.

OPINION: Never mind Christmas, there are only a little more than 430 shopping days until Auckland chooses its next mayor.

Restaurateur Leo Molloy has sent the reminder, laying out the planks of his candidacy in a sit-down interview with Stuff. He is the first newcomer to the triennial mayoral tussle, which will be decided on October 8, 2022.

Elections are about choice, and Molloy’s unashamed focus on being for “people who travel in cars” at least guarantees debate on Auckland’s direction and pace of action around climate change.

This might seem like early days, with 14 months to run, but there are plenty of factors that suggest the 2022 Auckland mayoral election could be interesting (the eternal hope of council-watchers).

In the four-term history of Auckland Council, no mayor has served more than two.

David White/Stuff Mayor Phil Goff and 2019 challenger John Tamihere appear at Chapel Bar for a community debate.

The inaugural mayor Len Brown would have been a shoo-in in 2019 but for the damage caused by revelations of an extra-marital affair, ending what could have been three or four progressive terms.

Brown’s successor, cautious veteran Labour MP Phil Goff, is planning to make his future hopes known at the start of 2022 – the traditional launch time for serious newcomers.

One question mark over a third Goff tilt is what Stuff understands to be his interest in being the next ambassador to Washington DC. Goff won’t discuss this, and there’s no sign yet of a vacancy.

Goff has navigated a safe mayoral path, but is potentially exposed on issues such as cautious progress on the climate change action required to meet Auckland’s commitment to halving emissions by 2030.

Covid-19 impacts on council finances in 2021 were cited by Goff as to why 2022 might be when a serious investment in a climate response ramps up – a year in which there would also be timely political kudos.

The centre-left has always been very disciplined in Auckland local body politics, but 2022 might test whether Goff’s follow-the-government-leader position on climate action goes unchallenged.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff School Strike for Climate protesters in April marched up Queen St, demanding action on global warming.

There is plenty of material for a centre-right candidate to try to fashion into a case for change.

Climate change action is one. How to address the ongoing post-lockdown patronage slump on Auckland’s public transport network, which continues to benefit from major investment, is another.

The snail-like progress on considering road pricing in Auckland, with its difficult social equity considerations, could also surface in time for the mayoral stoush.

The dire state of retail and smaller businesses in the city centre, if there’s not a miraculous upturn, could be a blank canvas for clever thinking – along with some bold views on rapid change in town centres.

Light rail plans, which Goff was delighted to have taken off Auckland’s hands by the government elected in 2017, will finally be unveiled in some detail in 2022 after years in a civil service twilight zone.

Again, it will provide plenty of room for debate about the merit of its detail and costs, or even – in Molloy’s view – whether it should proceed.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Defeated in 2010, former Auckland City mayor and National and ACT MP John Banks pondered a 2019 comeback.

Since former Auckland City mayor John Banks’ unsuccessful contest against Len Brown in 2010, the centre-right has struggled to find a candidate who will resonate in the vote-rich west and south.

But 2022 is a major opportunity for the centre-right. Having the Auckland mayoralty in its camp going into a 2023 general election could be valuable, even though mayors have to appear independent.

Twenty-one people lined up for the 2019 contest. Of those, media freelancer Craig Lord, who drew 7.8 per cent of the mayoral vote to finish third behind John Tamihere, is already active on social media setting up a new campaign.