1981 Springbok tour 40 years on: John Minto weighs up the legacy of the Rugby Park pitch invasion

Looking back: John Minto returns to Hamilton's Rugby Park, the scene of the dramatic pitch invasion that stopped the game against Waikato going ahead during the 1981 Springbok Tour.

Friends and families at each other’s throats, vicious mob justice in the streets, lines of helmeted policemen armed with batons and shields clubbing protesters.

The anarchic, violent scenes that accompanied the 1981 Springbok Tour could never happen again in New Zealand in this enlightened day and age, surely?

“I think it could happen again,” muses John Minto after a moment’s thought. “But if it does happen, it will be about local issues, rather than any international issue that captivates people.

“The country is deeply polarised, but these days it is polarised between rich and poor. Both National and Labour are refusing to acknowledge this, much less do anything about it – and so we are heading towards some serious social strife, in which New Zealand communities will get pitted against each other.”

The former Halt All Racist Tours (HART) leader is this weekend back at the scene of what is arguably the most dramatic event in Hamilton’s history: The match at Rugby Park between the provincial Waikato side and the touring Springboks, on Saturday, July 25, 1981.

It was a match that didn’t even reach kick-off. A 2000-strong group – Minto among them – opposed to the tour on the basis that playing sport with South Africa condoned its racially-divisive Apartheid system – marched on the ground.

“When we got there, we really expected to see a line of policemen standing between us and the stadium. But they were all inside.

“I really don’t think they expected us to do it.”

Tom Lee/Stuff John Minto was delighted to find himself on familiar - yet also unfamiliar - ground when he arrived back in Hamilton on Friday. The point where anti-tour protesters broke through a perimeter fence is now the centrepiece of an interactive 84-metre display wall, commemorating the 101-year history of FMG Stadium Waikato.

“It” was when about 500 of the marchers, including Minto, suddenly surged forward, ripped down a perimeter fence and, after fighting their way through the crowd, formed a single mass on the pitch, linking arms to repel the riot police who surrounded them.

The small occupying group were vastly outnumbered by those who had gone to Rugby Park – now FMG Stadium Waikato – to watch the highly-anticipated match. Many were aggrieved when news of the game’s cancellation was announced.

Some vented their frustration by attacking and beating the protesters.

Minto, still on the field, was struck by a full beer can thrown from the stand and knocked unconscious.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Anti-tour protesters form a huddle after storming onto Rugby Park before the Springboks v Waikato rugby match on July 25, 1981.

After getting stitched up at Waikato Hospital he and other protest leaders were having a cup of tea at a Hamilton house when a group of rugby fans burst in and beat him and others up. It was just one act in a wave of violence throughout the city that night – and throughout the country as the tour continued.

“It was a really traumatic period for the country ... Certainly, since the 1860s, it was the closest New Zealand has got to civil war.”

The ire directed against him personally has receded in recent years.

“Over the past decade I have only had about two people come up to me to say ‘Minto, you bastard’.

“That’s a lot less than it used to be.”

John Selkirk/Stuff Coming through: Protesters run on to Rugby Park Hamilton before the start of the Waikato v Springbok game on July 25, 1981. A Swandri-clad John Minto can be seen at the left of this picture.

Minto visited the scene of the drama on Friday afternoon with his wife Bronwen Summers. Much has changed at the venue. The point where the protesters broke through is now an interactive 84m display wall celebrating the 100-year rich history of the ground, including the ‘81 tour. Minto said he was delighted the event was being treated with due reverence.

“It had a far bigger impact than we knew at the time ... It was not until we visited South Africa in 2009 and saw for ourselves the legacy that the Hamilton match had for that country.”

Minto is retracing the tour and attending events throughout the country to mark the tour’s 40th anniversary. It’s partly an act of remembrance, and partly to bring attention another cause: Building support for the people of Palestine.

“Both Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu said ‘Our freedom in South Africa will not be complete without the freedom of the Palestinians’.

“It’s unfinished business.”

A commemorative rally and march to mark the 40th anniversary of the Hamilton game will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Those keen to participate are invited to gather at Garden Place, as those opposed to the tour did before the match, at 1.30pm, before marching to the stadium at 2pm.

At 3pm there will be speeches at the Bronze Lounge at the venue. Among those speaking will be Minto, and fellow anti-tour campaigners Ripeka Evans and Michael Law.

Waikato Museum is also hosting a retrospective exhibition titled 1981, which reveals the chaos, anger, and sadness of that day, as captured through the work of local photographers.