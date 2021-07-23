Covid cartoon imagery slammed as 'immediately insulting'

The use of this image by a district health board has sparked a wave of controversy with one Māori academic describing it as a “return to the dark ages”.

Putting a moko on a cartoon Covid-19 virus that “gets the boot” has been labelled a slur on Māori identity and a return “to the dark ages”.

The cartoons featured in a now withdrawn Bay of Plenty District Health Board booklet that urged readers to “give Covid-19 the boot”.

Dr Rawiri Taonui, researcher and New Zealand’s first professor of indigenous studies, described the imagery as “gross”.

“The tā moko mataora, that goes to the heart of a person’s identity. In pre-European times that was a map of someone’s life,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Māori artist created offensive pamphlet design with moko on cartoon virus

* Coronavirus: Quarantine policy shift is 'racist', critics say

* Life coach Sally Anderson faces backlash over her facial moko, removes it from branding

* Rawiri Taonui: Declaration just the beginning for indigenous communities



“That makes it, in the Māori world view, tapu, very special.”

He said the imagery was “immediately insulting” and that he was shocked it could have come from a DHB.

“A bit like the virus is bad [the imagery suggests] Māori and the mataora is associated with people that are bad.”

Taonui also said he was concerned the swift backlash against the booklet could hinder vaccine rollout efforts, saying he had already been contacted by people telling him their view on the jab was now “get stuffed”.

He said that in the wake of efforts from Government departments to be more inclusive, the move was “a giant step backwards”.

Supplied Dr Rawiri Taonui, independent writer and former academic, said the imagery was a slur on Māori identity.

“It undermines a lot of the good work going on to bring Maori and Pākehā culture on to a more equal footing,” he said.

“A huge backfire. Something like this is a major concern.”

University of Waikato Māori and Indigenous Studies Professor Tom Roa was equally shocked at the images.

“We’ve gone back to the dark ages,” he said.

“Why did the DHB choose a moko? What message are they trying to give in having someone kick that moko. The message I received is they want to get rid of it.

“I would suggest that this is an abuse, someone to kick something with a moko … shades of the haka incident.”

Roa also echoed Taonui’s concerns that the backlash could damage vaccination efforts.

He also said he believed it would have been “a given” that any Māori staff who viewed the images before the booklet’s release would have flagged the concerns, though Stuff later ascertained the image was designed by a Māori artist and consulted on.

“It’s a cartoon figure. It’s meant to be funny, but from my perspective and most Māori, it isn’t.”

Unsurprisingly, the backlash has not gone unnoticed at the DHB.

In a statement from the joint chairs of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and Te Rūnanga Hauora Māori o te Moana a Toi, Sharon Shea and Linda Steel, the CEO, Pete Chandler, and the Manukura – executive director Toi Ora, Marama Tauranga an apology was offered to “local Māori, iwi and hapū partners, and whānau, for the use of an inappropriate design on Covid-19 marketing collateral”.

“Te Rūnanga Hauora Māori o te Moana a Toi which consists of 17 iwi from Mai I Ngā Kuri a Whaarei ki Tihirau are beyond offended that the most sacred part of our tinana has been depicted in this manner and unreservedly apologise to all our whānau, hapu, iwi and hāpori communities.”