Police investigate death following 'cardiac event' at remote Furneaux Lodge

Police are making enquiries after a death at Furneaux Lodge, in the Marlborough Sounds.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified just before 4pm yesterday that a person had died at the lodge, which is located at the head of Endeavour Inlet, and a stop on the popular Queen Charlotte Track.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Brendan Hiatt said his crew was notified of a “cardiac event” at the lodge at 2.45pm. However, the patient was deceased by the time they arrived, he said.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, and WorkSafe has been advised of the death, the spokeswoman said.

