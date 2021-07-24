Rotorua police stop 800 cars in Friday morning vehicle check blitz

Two court summons and 113 infringement notices were handed out in Rotorua on Friday morning.

Two court summonses and 113 infringement notices were handed out in Rotorua on Friday morning after police staged a targetted operation against unsafe driving.

In a statement police said 22 officers took part in the operation, stopping around 800 vehicles.

Road Policing Sergeant Mark Anaru said generally the driving behaviour was good across the city, despite a few recidivist driving offenders continuing to come to police attention throughout the day at various locations.

READ MORE:

* Nelson drivers not getting the message on distracted driving

* Almost 80 Wellington drivers fined for using phones during two-hour checkpoint

* Police disappointed by North Shore drink drivers



Anaru also asked drivers to belt up and drive safe on our roads as we enter the weekend towards the end of the school holidays, when travel will increase in and out of the Rotorua area.

He said the 113 infringement notices were issued for a number of offences including speeding, drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts correctly, and using cellphones while driving.

A further two people have been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

“It really is so easy to keep yourself, your passengers, and everyone on our roads safe,” Anaru said.

“Put down the phone, and make it click. These small behaviours can make a big difference and save your life or lives of others.”