Armed police swarm Wellington's Vogeltown after person found critically injured

Police officers had responded to reports of a person hurt at an address on Travers St in Vogeltown.

A person has been found at a Wellington property with life-threatening injuries.

Armed police are blocking off Travers St in Vogeltown and a police spokeswoman said officers had responded to reports of a person who had been hurt at an address on Sunday afternoon.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Armed police are blocking off Travers St in Vogeltown, Wellington, on Sunday afternoon.

Travers St is a suburban cul-de-sac off Liardet St.

Looking down Liardet St from the corner of Dransfeld Rd, seven police cars can be seen.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police have swarmed a suburban street in Wellington city after a person was found with critical injuries in the area.

Some residents said they did not know why there was a sudden police armed presence in their street.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital about 3 o’clock.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police are at the scene of an incident in Vogeltown.

A spokeswoman for the Capital & Coast District Health Board said as at 3.40pm the patient remained in a critical condition.

Stuff Seven police cars can be seen near a property where a person has been found with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.