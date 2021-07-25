Armed police swarm Wellington's Vogeltown after person found critically injured
A person has been found at a Wellington property with life-threatening injuries.
Armed police are blocking off Travers St in Vogeltown and a police spokeswoman said officers had responded to reports of a person who had been hurt at an address on Sunday afternoon.
Travers St is a suburban cul-de-sac off Liardet St.
Looking down Liardet St from the corner of Dransfeld Rd, seven police cars can be seen.
Do you know more? Contact newstips@stuff.co.nz or call 0800 788 335
Some residents said they did not know why there was a sudden police armed presence in their street.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital about 3 o’clock.
A spokeswoman for the Capital & Coast District Health Board said as at 3.40pm the patient remained in a critical condition.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.