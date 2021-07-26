Gisborne teenager out riding her bicycle dies after tragic accident

A 14-year-old girl out riding her bicycle has died after colliding with a van on Thursday morning in Gisborne.

Willow Stone​ was cycling in Okitu when she was critically injured in a collision with the van near the intersection of Lysnar Street and Winifred Street around 10.30am last Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter​ said inquiries into the circumstances of the collision were ongoing.

“Police have interviewed witnesses and completed a scene examination. Victim Support is providing assistance to Willow’s family, as well as to the driver of the van, who is shocked and upset about what happened,” Hunter said.

READ MORE:

* Student injured in rural South Canterbury collision

* Elderly woman dies after bike accident in Rangiora, Canterbury

* Charity horse trek helps rescue chopper

* Teenager critical in hospital after falling from bike in north Auckland



Willow died in Gisborne Hospital at about 3pm on Friday afternoon, Hunter told the Gisborne Herald.

It’s understood Willow suffered a severe head injury and nearby residents carried out CPR until emergency services arrived.

Paramedics from the Trust Tairawhiti Rescue Helicopter were first to arrive on the scene and stabilised Willow on the roadside, before she was taken to Gisborne Hospital by St John’s Ambulance.

A funeral service is being held for Willow at Gisborne Events Centre on Tuesday afternoon.