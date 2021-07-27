Village Olympics has Kiwi oldies taking on Australia

Julia Wallace Retirement Village is ready to take on Australasia in the Ryman Health Care Olympics.

Across Australasia unexpected teams are gathering to compete in an age-defying Olympic Games.

More than 700 people from 44 retirement villages are gearing up to compete in the first elderly Olympics across the Tasman.

Partnering with the New Zealand and Australian Olympic Committees, Ryman Health Care is hosting an inter-village battle that has sparked the competitive spirit of its residents.

Palmerston North’s Julia Wallace Retirement Village has gathered teams to compete in bowls, swimming, a walking relay, virtually up Mt Fuji, cycling races through a Japanese village and a quiznastics trivia challenge sure to work out the mind.

READ MORE:

* No country for old men (or women)

* Public to get a say on $240m central Christchurch retirement village plans

* More detail about faults in $100m Havelock North retirement village revealed



Quizmaster team member Sandra Davies, 75, was preparing for the finals by testing her knowledge on television shows, such as The Chase and Tipping Point.

With the heats hosting a variety of Olympic-based questions, she and her teammates had their work cut out.

“I really like it, it’s all a bit of fun. I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody,” Davies said.

“We’re trying to research now the trivial things like when were there ties for gold."

Davies said often the wider community thought people who lived in retirement villages were forgotten about, but the resident said they were anything but put out to pasture.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ryman Olympic swimmer contestant Corinne Richdale is ready to lap her competition in breast stroke.

“People write us off as has-beens, that they’ve had their day, but this is our day as much as anybody else’s.

“People think you come into a village and you’re out of sight and out of mind, that you have nothing to offer. But it’s amazing to see what people are capable of.”

Swimming champ hopeful, Corinne Richdale, 73, was a shoo-in with the third best time on the trans-Tasman leader board.

Tracking about 100 lengths a day in Ryman’s pool, Richdale was prepared to take out the gold in Wellington on Friday.

A swimmer all her life, Richdale said the pool was her happy place, and she was ready to test her skills.

“It’s really good there’s some hype in the village, people are oomph and rearing to go.

“It’s something different. They need to do more stuff like this.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Olympians Gerald Gregory (left) plays bowls with Dan Waechter (standing).

Bowls team member Gerald Gregory, 82, and cycler Dan Waechter, 73, missed out on gold after they were beaten in their heats, but the chance to prove themselves was a win in itself.

Waechter, who recently took up cycling, said he could feel the burn as he practised for the championship.

“It’s a chance to get fitter,” he said. “My legs are mush.

“My best time was 20 minutes and 28 seconds for the 10.5-kilometre race, but the guy on the leader board has 16min 4sec, so that's a big gap to make up.

“I just need to do it more and increase the aerobic fitness.”

While he missed out on cycling gold, the upcoming walking relay, which will be held at Manfeild on Friday, is another chance at victory.