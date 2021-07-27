Airport, trucking lobby group oppose new crossing planned for route to Wellington airport

An artist’s impression of the proposed Cobham Drive crossing on State Highway 1 near the ASB Sports Centre. The crossing would be controlled by pedestrian-activated traffic lights

The airport’s operators and commercial road users say proposed changes to a key State Highway 1 route will do the opposite of “getting Wellington moving”.

Planned reduced speed limits between Hataitai and the airport, as well as a new set of traffic lights on Cobham Drive have been criticised by the Wellington Airport and the Road Transport Forum. The airport suggested an overpass would be better.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving said the proposals would make it safer for pedestrians and reduce traffic.

As it stands there were no crossing points along Cobham Drive from the Evans Bay Parade lights to the west and Miramar to the east.

Ross Giblin The 1.5km stretch of Cobham Drive from Evans Bay Parade to Miramar does not have anywhere safe to cross.

Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson​ said the proposed pedestrian crossing would increase congestion and delays for 35,000 daily road users in favour of an estimated 250 walkers and cyclists.

He suggested there were alternatives which would not interrupt the flow of traffic on a piece of highway which was currently the “gold standard”.

“We would like to see Let’s Get Wellington Moving give serious and proper consideration to an overpass for Cobham Drive.

“They should do the job properly rather than opting for a cheaper solution. This would maximise safety and minimise traffic disruption.”

Let’s Get Wellington Moving said there was currently no way to safely cross this busy 1.5- kilometre stretch of highway and some people were making dangerous crossings.

“And other people may choose to drive, even for short trips. This adds to congestion and emissions.”

The national trucking body, Road Transport Forum, said Let’s Get Wellington Moving was “myopically obsessed” with installing a crossing without strategically planning the safest routes for cyclists and pedestrians.

Kris Dando/Stuff Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said the name Let’s Get Wellington Moving contradicted what they would achieve with the SH1 proposal on the airport route.

Chief executive Nick Leggett​ said the name of the partnership of roading authorities ‘Let’s Get Wellington Moving’ was a misnomer.

“To get things moving, we’ve got to stop slowing things down.

“This is our main state highway and vital route to Wellington’s airport, we don’t want to see time added to that journey without strong evidence.

“What is concerning is that they talk, but they don’t listen. And they can’t produce sufficient evidence to substantiate significant changes to the roading network that favour cyclists and pedestrians over motorists, and spend vast amounts of rate and taxpayer dollars.”

One of the main reasons the crossing was proposed was to give better access to important facilities such as the ASB Sport Centre.

Supplied The Let's get Wellington Moving project along the airport route proposes to reduce the 70km/h speed limits on SH1 east of Mount Victoria. On Ruahine Street, the speed limit would be 50km/h and on Cobham Drive and Calabar Road it would be 60km/h.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster​ said last month when consultation on the proposal opened, that the crossing would “help expand the eastern suburbs’ walking and cycling network”.

“We have tragically seen fatalities when people have crossed Cobham Drive, which is currently a massive barrier to walking, running, and biking between Miramar and Kilbirnie.”

“We are also already seeing increased numbers of people cycling, walking, and running as a result of the shared pathways we’ve built around Cobham Drive and Evans Bay.

Consultation on the proposal closes on Wednesday, July 28.

If approved, construction was expected to begin later this year.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving was a joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to improve the city’s transport system.