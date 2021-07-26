Body found in Rotorua hotpool 'not suspicious' say police

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body in a hotpool in Rotorua’s Government Gardens last Tuesday is “not being treated as suspicious”.

“Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner,” a police spokesperson said.

“The coroner will release their findings in due course. We’re not yet in a position to release a name.”

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John Ambulance staff were at the scene last Tuesday morning when the body was removed from the Rachel Spring after a member of the public alerted police just after 10am.

The Rev Tom Poata was also at the site and performed a blessing once the body was removed.