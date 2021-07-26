Midwife building a garden of solidarity for Southland mums

A birdbath donated by the Rotary Club in the 70s will form part of a new Maternity Memory Garden for parents who have lost infants. Midwife Sara Evans says it's not something people talk about.

Midwife Sara Evans’ job lets her share in the absolute joy of the whānau she works with, but she also witnesses utter heartbreak.

This heartbreak has blossomed into a Maternity Memory Garden at Southland Hospital for families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

As the core midwife at Southland Hospital, Evans sees one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage, while other parents may lose their babies soon after birth.

This early loss means those parents are often not considered parents or are not given the space to grieve as parents of older children would be, she said.

“I look after people going through loss. It's the most awful thing they can go through, and they walk out of the maternity ward, and there's nothing for them.”

So with the help of the rest of the hospital's maternity team, and people from all corners of the community, Evans is building the garden, on the Southland Hospital grounds, where families could find a quiet place to reflect – and maybe even find people with similar experiences.

And it’s not just Southland families who will benefit. She and her team also need a space where they can honour the babies lost.

“I couldn't name all the people I’ve looked after, but I carry them all,” Evans said.

“I really wanted a place where we could all be together and stand in solidarity.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Midwife Sara Evans, from Wales, has been working in Southland for two years and says a maternity memory garden for mums and families who experience miscarriage and infant loss was something she notices was missing in the region.

Evans has been amazed by the support for the project, given the unspoken nature of pregnancy and infant loss, and hopes it will start conversations.

The garden will centre around the old rose garden donated by The Rotary Club of Invercargill South in 1972.

Current Rotary members have donated roses to replant the garden, while Diacks Nurseries are helping to plan it.

Other businesses have come on board to donate a pergola, privacy panels, and a bench.

The maternity team themselves have raised money through a bake sale, with another fundraiser due to take place in August.

Evans hopes to open the garden in October, in time for the global Wave of Light – Baby Loss Awareness Week.