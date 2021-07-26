Whakaari/White Island alert level raised to 2

Whakaari/White Island’s alert level has been raised to 2, but there is uncertainty about what is driving the current activity. Here, the island pictured on December 8, 2020

Whakaari/White Island’s alert has been raised to level 2, as persistent signs show very hot gases coming from the island.

In a statement, volcanologist Yannik Behr said there is uncertainty about what is driving the current activity at the volcano.

Gas levels remain high, including signs of very hot gases since June 30, but the makeup of the gases has changed.

The ratio of carbon dioxide to sulphur dioxide has decreased, pointing to a degassing of fresh magma.

“Most scenarios are consistent with a slightly increased level of unrest at Whakaari/White Island, and we have therefore raised the Volcanic Alert Level to 2 (moderate to heightened unrest) and the Aviation Colour Code to Yellow.

Screengrab/GNS Science/Youtube Plumes of gas and steam were seen rising above Whakaari/White Island on July 16 2021.

“There are no obvious signs of eruptive activity,” Behr said.

The December 9, 2019 eruption on the island off the coast of Whakatāne left 22 people dead and 25 people with severe or critical injuries.

Recently, very hot gases (from 498 to 654°C) were being emitted from some of the vents on the 2019 lava extrusion, according to observations.

Plumes of gas and steam could be seen rising from the island from the Bay of Plenty coastline on July 16, 2021.

Behr said tremor and volcano-seismicity has remained low.

Volcanic Alert Level 2 is mostly associated with volcanic unrest hazards, Behr said, including discharge of steam and hot volcanic gases, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity.

But eruptions can still occur with little or no warning.

STUFF On the afternoon of Monday December 9, Whakaari/White Island erupted while people were visiting the live volcano. The consequences were tragic.

Behr said GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre were continuing to track the volcano, but that monitoring equipment had degraded to the point where real-time monitoring was unavailable.

“We are relying on satellite data, inconsistent GPS data, regular gas and observation flights (weather permitting) and two webcams, one of which is significantly degraded.

“We are continuing to work on options to restore our monitoring ability.”