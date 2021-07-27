Seven Auckland teenagers in custody after overnight police pursuit

Seven Auckland teenagers were taken into custody after driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle.

Seven Auckland teenagers – aged 13 and 14 – were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.

A 14-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, while two others aged 13 and 14 were charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said an Eagle helicopter spotted a stolen Subaru Legacy travelling at high speed along Swanson Road, West Auckland, around 12.40 am on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle was successfully spiked as it exited the Nelson Street off-ramp.

The vehicle continued to travel through the CBD area, then back onto State Highway 16 westbound, before exiting the motorway at Te Atatu by conducting a U-Turn and driving the wrong way along Te Atatu Road towards Henderson, the spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was eventually abandoned on Riverglade Parkway where seven offenders ran from the vehicle.

All seven youths were taken into custody, police said.

While the three charged teenagers are due to appear in Waitākere Youth Court, other passengers will be referred to Youth Aid.