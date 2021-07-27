Abuse in care: Pasifika boys were treated worse than Pākehā, survivor says
Billy Puka Tanu spent his childhood abused in the arms of the state. But talking about his experience this week has made him feel “20kg lighter.”
From age 9 to 16 he lived in and out of state homes and had barely any schooling. Tanu says he taught himself to read as a 20-year-old in prison, and enrolled in polytechnic courses in construction on his release.
But it wasn’t always enough.
“The only time I get jobs is when they don't check my history,” he said.
READ MORE:
* 'Structural racism': Adoption cut off abuse survivor from her culture
* Abuse in care: 'What happened to him was horrifying' - Wesley College apologises
* Abuse in care: Boys' home watchman quit over beatings witnessed
“I think my abuse in care is a big part of the reason why my life turned out the way it has.”
Tanu was speaking during the Pacific-focused hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, on this week at the Fale o Samoa in south Auckland's Māngere.
Sharing his experience means more to him than any compensation he might get pursuing a claim against the Ministry of Social Development or the Salvation Army, which he is also doing.
“After all these years, it's my turn to talk. I've waited 30 years for this,” he said. “I want to tell them face to face what they put me through.”
Tanu grew up in a violent, poor home. He turned to crime early on and his parents handed him over to the state.
He moved through Epuni Boys’ Home, Arbor House, Ōwairaka Boys’ Home, Hamilton Boys’ Home and Hodderville Boys’ Home.
Each were as violent as the one before it, staffed by neglectful adults turning a blind eye to abuse among the children, he said.
By the time he left, Tanu had been raped, beaten, and psychologically abused by staff and other children.
“The boys would say things like, ‘if you don't do what I say or if you say something to anyone you're dead’, or ‘I'll stab you with a fork from the kitchen’,” he said.
He believes Māori and Pasifika children were worse off in state care than their Pākehā peers.
“The white boys always got more aroha, attention and praise. The brown boys would never be rewarded or even acknowledged for anything we did right,” he said of his time at Hodderville, which was run by the Salvation Army.
“They would call the black boys ‘n.....’, talk to them like dogs, say that where we came from was where they kept all the losers and that we'd never amount to anything,” he said of Epuni.
Eventually, Tanu quit crime, with help from family and faith in God. Today he wants the system that raised him to change.
He wants more Māori and Pacific Islanders to take up social work and roles in the care homes.
“They can relate better to Māori and Pacific kids because they are in the same waka.”
The Pacific Investigation into abuse in state care continues until July 30.
Where to get help:
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Supporting Families in Mental Illness 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.