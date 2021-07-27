Jail for man who caused crash that claimed his friend

Jacob Gibbons, also known as Jake Jones, died when Shaun Brophy failed to negotiate a corner while travelling between Westport and Greymouth.

Shaun Daniel Brophy was on bail for a driving offence when he failed to take a corner, causing the death of his co-worker and friend, Jacob Gibbons.

Friends and family of Brophy and Gibbons filled the gallery at the Nelson District Court on Tuesday in a highly charged session where Brophy was sentenced to 2.5 years’ jail.

Brophy, 28, had earlier admitted charges of driving while disqualified, and driving with blood containing a controlled drug

Judge Jo Rielly described the events of June 16, 2020.

READ MORE:

* Drug-affected joyride on mate's Harley Davidson ends with crash into pole

* Man escaping "a hiding" caused car crash in Brightwater

* Drug 'courier' back in jail after meth relapse sees him breach parole



Brophy, Gibbons and another associate worked for the same fishing company.

At 6pm, the trio left Westport to travel to Greymouth in a company vehicle.

Brophy, who held a restricted licence, drove. His associate, who held a learner’s licence, sat beside him. Gibbons, who was known as Jake Jones, sat in the back.

The night was dark, the weather wet and stormy as Brophy drove the narrow, winding road, Rielly said.

supplied Gibbons’ former partner described the profound effect losing their father had on their children.

As he approached a 45 kilometre per hour advisory sign, Brophy realised he was travelling too fast.

The vehicle crossed the centre line and drove onto the grass verge on the other side of the road. The vehicle went through trees and vegetation and rolled three times, ending up in a ditch.

Brophy and his associate climbed out of the car. However, Gibbons had been partly ejected from the rear passenger window and the car had come down on him, causing head injuries and asphyxiation, Rielly said.

“You and your associate made a futile attempt to lift the car off him, and checked his pulse but couldn't find one.”

Stuff Gibbons’ sister described him as a quick-witted and charming bloke who could talk his way into – and out of – anything.

The pair flagged down a motorist, asking for a ride to Runanga, 8km north of Greymouth. They did not tell the motorist there was a third passenger in the vehicle. They didn’t request help, Rielly said.

Brophy’s associate called a friend, telling them about the crash and requesting a ride. The motorist realised the crash had been serious, and urged them to call for help.

At the Runanga store, they called emergency services.

Brophy then jumped on a bike and began riding towards Greymouth. Police picked him up and took him to Greymouth Hospital. A blood sample showed the presence of methamphetamine and THC.

Brophy told police he was going too fast for the corner and the car had skidded off the road. He admitted to using methamphetamine the night before.

Crown prosecutor Maddie Harris called the offending “serious”.

“It's caused the loss of life of a man with two children, who will grow up without a father.”

Brophy had trouble accepting his culpability, attributing the accident to the state of the vehicle, Harris said.

“He is yet to come to terms that his actions led to the death of a friend.”

Brophy read a short statement to the court.

“I can only imagine how it feels to lose a brother, a son, a father and uncle. I'm so sorry. I can say how it feels to lose a friend. It sucks.”

Brophy’s defence lawyer Emma Riddell said her client had post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He’s struggling to accept he's caused a loss of life, but that doesn't mean he's not sorry.”

Brophy had a methamphetamine addiction, and one of the reasons the group was travelling to Greymouth was to source the drug, Riddell said.

In her sentencing, Rielly referred to a victim impact statement from the mother of Gibbons’ children.

“Although they had separated, they were close ... The accident that caused the loss of Gibbons’ life has had a profound effect on the children.”

While Brophy had given up methamphetamine, an alcohol and drug report described a “significant drug problem”, Rielly said.

“You knew at the time you drove what you had ingested in the days preceding that, and you chose to drive. ... tragically, making that choice meant a young man lost his life, and his family have lost him forever.”

Brophy had a long list of driving-related offences dating back to 2011. At the time of the accident he had an active charge of driving while disqualified, Rielly said.

Brophy’s actions after the accident were an aggravating factor.

“You did not render first aid. You didn't advise the member of public that you believed Mr Gibbons was dead or seriously injured. You called emergency services but then you biked away.”

Rielly sentenced Brophy to 2.5 years’ imprisonment, and he was disqualified from holding a drivers’ licence until he was assessed as suitable, which was a minimum of four years.