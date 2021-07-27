Police guard Christchurch property overnight after person critically injured

A police officer outside the property on Port Hills Rd in Heathcote Valley on Tuesday evening.

Police are likely to guard a Christchurch property overnight after a person was critically injured.

Emergency services were called to the property on Port Hills Rd in Heathcote Valley about 12.40pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said police were sent after a person was found injured.

She said the situation was unclear and police were making inquiries to understand how the person became injured.

A police scene guard was “likely” to remain outside the property overnight, she said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance was sent to the scene and took one person in a critical condition to Christchurch Hospital.

A police vehicle could be seen parked outside the house just before 8pm on Tuesday.

A neighbour told Stuff they saw an ambulance, a fire engine and about six police officers at the house on Tuesday afternoon, but did not know what had happened.

They said a mother and three children lived at the property.