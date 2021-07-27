Hamilton police call for footage after thieves rob Pukete store with axe

About six offenders, one armed with an axe, stormed this foodmart in Pukete, stealing tobacco and cigarettes.

Hamilton Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Maui Street Food Mart in Pukete on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, police said about six offenders, one of them armed with an axe, entered the store and stole tobacco and money about 1.15pm on Monday, July 26.

The occupants of the store were not injured but are very shaken by what occurred, the statement said.

Police say there were a number of people in the area at the time, and are appealing to anyone who may have footage.

Anyone who was in the Maui Street, Pukete, area between 1.00pm and 1.30pm on Monday and has any video footage, photographs or CCTV of the incident is asked to submit these to the investigation team.

An online portal has been set up and footage can be uploaded here: https://adriel.nzpolice.org/

Anyone else with information that can help is asked to get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210726/9585.

Information can be also provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.