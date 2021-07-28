Stewart Islanders roll-up their sleeves for Covid-19 vaccine clinic

Stewart Islander’s are being vaccinated by a team of 12 staff from Awarua Whānau Services, Ngā Kete Mātauranga and the Southern District Health Board.

Before the doors to New Zealand’s southern-most Covid-19 vaccine clinic had even opened, Rakiura Stewart Island residents had already lined up to receive their first dose.

On Wednesday, Southern District Health Board Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs incident controller Hamish Brown said that he was delighted to see 66 residents receive a vaccine within an hour of the two-day drop-in clinic opening.

“We’re so happy with the response to the vaccine so far on Rakiura Stewart Island.

“We had people queueing up before the start of the clinic and, once it was underway, the hard work of the vaccinating team meant people were being taken though the process very quickly and efficiently.”

All Stewart Island residents over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Southern District Health Board Covid-19 vaccines being buckled in by Awarua Whānau Services nurse practitioner Nadine Goldsmith on its way to New Zealand’s southern-most vaccine clinic on Rakiura Stewart Island.

With 169 of the island’s 385 eligible residents turning up before 5pm on the first day of vaccinations, and no signs of slowing, the island has the potential to become New Zealand’s first fully vaccinated township.

Rakiura resident of two years Johnny Miller said he believed a recent false positive on the island in June had made residents more eager to get vaccinated.

“I definitely think it’s good to be protected. If we got an outbreak here, it’d be terrible.”

A team of 12 staff, led by Awarua Whānau Services nurse practitioner Nadine Goldsmith, were conducting the two-day drop-in vaccine clinic from noon to 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s important that every single corner of Aotearoa New Zealand gets the same access to vaccine and so our team was delighted to be able to come down here, bring the vaccine, bring all the resources we need and come down here to offer it to the community,” Goldsmith said.

The vaccination team will be returning on August 18 and 19 to administer second doses to ensure the community is fully protected.